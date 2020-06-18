California teacher fired a pellet gun during preschool graduation ceremony: police

A Southern California teacher was shot in the leg with a pellet gun Tuesday during a preschool graduation celebration, authorities said.

Teachers and parents were enjoying a year-end parade around 11:35 a.m. at the Oak View Preschool in Huntington Beach at the time of the incident, police said. Some teachers wore costumes and parents honked their car horns as they passed.

Someone reportedly yelled "shut up," possibly annoyed by the honking cars, according to Gina Clayton-Tarvin, president of the Ocean View School District.

A teacher felt "something in her leg and saw some blood," Angela Bennett, a Huntington Beach Police Department officer, told KTTT-TV.

"The other teacher came up to me and said, 'I think I was shot,' teacher Kathy Blythe told KABC-TV." Did I say what? She says "I think they shot me!" He had blood everywhere and a little hole [in his thigh]. "

The teacher was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and was later released. The person who fired the pellet gun was not found until Wednesday night.

"It was a really nice event that unfortunately got very dark," added Clayton-Tarvin.