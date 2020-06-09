California teacher union leaders call for school police to withdraw: report

Leaders of a Los Angeles teachers union said Monday they support a movement to eliminate the Los Angeles School Police Department, with the funds used to help support students' mental health, according to a report.

The law enforcement agency has some 410 police officers who serve the Los Angeles Unified School District, which enrolls more than 600,000 students. It represents approximately $ 70 million of the district's $ 7.9 billion budget.

"We have to dismantle white supremacy. We must … disburse the police and bring the mental health services our students need, "said Cecily Myart-Cruz, incoming president of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), according to the Los Angeles Times.

His decision to request the removal of the school police comes amid requests to underfund the entire Los Angeles Police Department following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The union board of directors voted 35-2 last week to begin a process that will lead the school board to vote on "taking money out of the school police department and putting it directly in support of mental health, counselors, academic counselors" . Current UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl told the newspaper. "We can have 800 mental health supporters using that money."

Critics argue that school police are necessary because they are trained to reduce situations better than other officers, and many are graduates of the school district who work closely with counselors, according to the L.A. Times.

"We are trained differently. We have a vested interest … we had restorative justice (training), our police officers come from the communities they serve, "said Gil Gamez, president of the school police union." To see us being demonized and marginalized, I don't get it. "

Meanwhile, Sarah Djato, 16, a local high school student said she saw police spray a student last year and believes that witnessing school police violence impacts them negatively.

"When this happens continuously … for black students, it becomes in our minds that that is normal and that is the way we are supposed to deal with situations and forcefully deactivate it, and that violence is okay and violence is normal, "he told the newspaper." I don't even know how to describe how damaging it is because I haven't grown up yet. "

The mission of the Los Angeles School Police Department "is to help students, teachers, administrators and other staff provide a safe and calm environment in which the educational process can take place," according to its website.