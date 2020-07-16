California trio arrested for attempted murder after a woman shot multiple times; 1 year safe: police

Three suspects were arrested for attempted murder Wednesday after a woman was shot multiple times at a California gas station when a baby was sitting in the back seat, police said.

The woman, described as a black woman in her 20s and 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with several gunshot wounds. The baby was unharmed. The Lancaster Sheriff's Station released a photo showing Deputy Josef Schirmeister sitting next to the boy at the gas station to comfort and distract him.

"Rep. Josef Schirmeister is part of the community in and out of uniform," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "Thank you Josef for comforting this precious 1-year-old baby caught in the middle of a violent act that has left his mother in critical condition."

Officers responded to a Lancaster Mobil gas station around 1 a.m. Wednesday to find a woman sitting on the driver's side of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body. A preliminary investigation found that the woman was the victim of a robbery, police said.

Police told Bill Melugin of Fox 11 that the victim arrived at the service station with a passenger who installed her.

Upon arrival, the passenger entered the store when another vehicle with two men stopped shortly afterward and attempted to rob the victim before shooting her, according to Melugin. The passenger ran out of the store before getting into the other vehicle.

Police surveillance units finally located the suspects, who were detained after a brief chase of vehicles, the station reported.

The suspects were described as two black men and one black woman, all in their 20s. Their names have not yet been released by the authorities.

They were arrested for attempted murder and evidence of the crime was confiscated during a follow-up investigation, police said. It is unclear if the victim was the baby's mother. The boy has been returned to his father since then, according to Melugin.