California wildfire near Pismo Beach rapidly grows to 400 acres, evacuation orders lifted

A forest fire on the central California coast quickly grew to several hundred acres on Monday, forcing residents to evacuate from the area.

Cal Fire said that as of Tuesday morning, the Ávila fire burned approximately 400 acres north of Pismo Beach and contained only 10 percent.

The fire started as a vegetation fire around 3 p.m. But then it spread.

Firefighters reported the fire was spreading at a rapid rate, and they were fighting Fire with planes falling fire retardant.

Teri Nelson, who was napping in her room at the Spyglass Inn in Pismo Beach, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that she woke up to the smell of smoke and was told to evacuate.

"Now they say you can't go," Nelson told the newspaper. “(I left) everything, everything that used to happen the night. Everything."

The videos of the residents showed the flames near the houses when hundreds of people were forced to evacuate.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours as the fire swept through, but the lanes were reported to be open late Monday night.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said As of 9:30 p.m., evacuation orders were lifted for all areas except for four streets on the Pismo Beach city limits.

In a Press conference On Monday night, Cal Fire Battalion chief Paul Lee said weather conditions were helping, but the teams would work all night until morning to control the fire.

"We will be here for many days," said Lee. "There are still a lot of lines open for us to try to control. And a lot of work and cleanup over the next week."

No structures were damaged, but the flames approached some houses.

Cal Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Weather conditions are forecast to improve in the area.

However, in other parts of the Southwest, a critical fire threat remained Tuesday due to very dry, windy and hot weather.

Red Flag warnings are in effect for parts of Nevada in the high plains of eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

Janice Dean of Fox News contributed to this report.