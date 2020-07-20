California woman allegedly urinated on store floor after refusing to wear a mask: report

A California woman is accused of urinating in the middle of a Verizon store after police said she refused to wear a mask and then refused to leave, according to reports.

The alleged incident occurred at the Galleria Boulevard store in Roseville. Employees told police that three customers were asked to leave the store for not wearing masks.

"They are calling again and warning that this woman is pulling her pants down and is now urinating into the store," a 911 dispatcher is heard telling officers who responded.

Roseville police confirmed the incident and said officers arrested the unidentified woman after finding stolen merchandise in her vehicle at a nearby Dick's sporting goods store, according to the station.

Verizon spokeswoman Heidi Flato said the company requires all customers to wear masks in their stores. She told KOVR that "the incident was not just about the company's mask policy," but did not comment further.

Earlier this month, a Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at a 30-year-old man outside Walgreens because the alleged victim was not wearing a face mask inside the store.