California woman coughs over baby in social distancing dispute, police say

The incident took place on June 12 when a white woman who described herself as in her 60s was queuing to buy frozen yogurt in front of another woman and her son in a stroller, the San José Police Department said.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was upset that the woman was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so the suspect removed his mask, approached the baby's face, and coughed two or three times," said police sergeant . Enrique Garcia
The San José Police Department confirmed to CNN that the unidentified suspect had not been detained until Friday morning.
"We cannot reveal the names of the suspects until there is an arrest warrant, they have been jailed, or they have been issued a criminal citation," said the sergeant. Garcia said. "We are not sharing additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we are following up on the advice."
The suspect may be an employee of the school district
"We are aware of an incident that allegedly involved one of our employees who was videotaped coughing up a baby in a local Yogurtland," the district said in a statement. "We have been in contact with the San José Police Department, which is investigating this incident and working to confirm the identity of the person involved."
The district said police ordered it to refrain from taking action on this matter while the investigation is pending.
"The employee who has been identified as a person of interest in this matter is currently out of work and does not provide any services to students in our district," the statement read.
The Oak Grove School District said in a statement that the district received numerous threats of violence and damage to its schools as a result of the incident.
"We understand and share the feelings of anger around this incident," the statement said. "Rest assured, we listen to you, we share your sense of outrage, we will take appropriate action once the identity of the person in question is confirmed."