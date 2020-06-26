California woman coughs over baby in social distancing dispute, police say







The incident took place on June 12 when a white woman who described herself as in her 60s was queuing to buy frozen yogurt in front of another woman and her son in a stroller, the San José Police Department said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was upset that the woman was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so the suspect removed his mask, approached the baby's face, and coughed two or three times," said police sergeant . Enrique Garcia

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people stay at least 6 feet or two arms away from each other. The CDC urges people to cover their mouths and noses during the Covid-19 pandemic because the drops that occur when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks can infect others.

The San José Police Department confirmed to CNN that the unidentified suspect had not been detained until Friday morning.