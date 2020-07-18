California woman killer receives life sentence in stabbing attack at BART train station

Convicted murderer John Lee Cowell was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after his July 2018 conviction for the death of a California woman and the wound of her sister.

The crimes occurred at a BART railroad station in Oakland, FOX 2 reported from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Cowell was convicted in March of first-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson and of attempted murder against Letifah Wilson, the station reported.

A third sister, Tashiya, who witnessed the attacks but suffered no harm, lashed out at the killer during an online sentencing hearing on Friday, FOX 2 reported.

"You took our baby," said Tashiya Wilson to Cowell. "I'll never be okay. Never."

He added that he wished Cowell had received the death penalty, FOX 2 reported.

"May God have mercy on your soul," Letifah Wilson told him, according to the East Bay Times.

The three sisters were returning from a family reunion when Cowell launched what authorities believe was a completely random attack, the Times reported.

Although Cowell is white and his victims were black, the defendant was not charged with a hate crime, despite the wishes of the victims' families, the newspaper reported.

Cowell had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer ruled that Cowell was sane at the time of the crimes.

Although Cowell was convicted of first-degree murder under the special circumstance of "lurking", prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty, the Times reported.