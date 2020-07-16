California woman sentenced to five weeks in prison for her role in the college cheating scandal: report

A 57-year-old California woman was sentenced to five weeks in prison on Wednesday for paying someone $ 9,000 to secretly take online college courses for her son before demanding a discount when she received a C in class, according to a published report.

Karen Littlefair of Newport Beach told the judge during her coronavirus video conference sentence that she was "truly sorry" for her actions and sought mercy after calling the experience a "nightmare" for her family, the Associated Press reported.

"I acted out of love for my son, but I ended up hurting him a lot," Littlefair said.

Littlefair is not the only person charged in the university's cheating plan, according to the report. Authorities revealed that the parents worked with the admissions consultant at the center of the scam, Rick Singer, to have someone cheat on their children's exams or have them enter selective schools with false sports credentials.

After Littlefair's son was put on academic probation by Georgetown University, she hired Singer's company to take four online classes to graduate in 2018, prosecutors said. Three of the courses were taken in Georgetown, prosecutors said, while one was taken online at Arizona State University and then transferred to Georgetown.

When the person who took the class for her son received a C in one of the classes, Littlefair sought a discount, authorities said.

In an email to Singer's accountant, she said, "He thought there would have been a discount on that." The rating was a C and the experience was a nightmare, ”court documents said.

However, US District Judge Allison Burroughs told Littlefair that instead of her son learning in class, she taught her son "it's okay to cheat, it's okay to take shortcuts," the AP reported.

"You are supposed to get more out of earning it and working towards it, and I think it is a lesson your child needs to learn and unfortunately he will learn it the hard way here," said the judge.

Prosecutors had sought four months in prison, while Littlefair's attorney responded on parole. In January, he pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, AP reported.

Other parents accused in the case include "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who admitted to paying half a million dollars to take their two daughters to the University of Southern California as bogus recruits. , the AP reported.

They are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Associated Press contributed to this report.