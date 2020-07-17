Californians on the verge of a new closure for fears of coronavirus

Californians light up each other when coronavirus turns state off a second time

California residents are getting mad at each other as a surge in coronavirus cases has forced the state to resume closings. Some residents have been frustrated that not enough people are taking the virus seriously, while others are angered by the state's response and its impact on small businesses.

For months, residents directed their anger at Governor Gavin Newsom and other state health officials for shutting down businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the viruses. Hotbeds of protest erupted across the state as the financial effects began to hit.

The companies got some relief last month when the state allowed to gradually reopen as restrictions remained in place. However, once people were released from strict restrictions and locked in their homes, they began to ignore the rules of social estrangement and refused to wear masks when attending family dinners and outdoor parties, according to reports.

Earlier this month, an increase in the number of cases began, leading to Newsom announcement except for all bar openings and the suspension of indoor activities in all restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and game rooms. Click here for more information on our main story.

The Navy begins an investigation after the fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard is extinguished.

After four days of uncontrolled burning before firefighters could control it, the fire that engulfed the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard was contained on Thursday, prompting a Navy investigation into the ship while it was in port.

The ship suffered significant damage, including to its skin, authorities said. As firefighters battled the fire, the 40,000-ton ship was listed on both its port and starboard sides, the Navy said, likely due to the enormous amounts of water that poured into the hull.

After a tour of the ship on Thursday, the Navy announced that the investigation would begin to determine how the fire started and whether the ship can be salvaged. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

