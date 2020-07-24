California's renovated interior closings have some Los Angeles businesses worried they won't survive

Like other businesses, they were told in March that they had to close due to staying home from the coronavirus that went into effect in California and most of the country. So the owners came together to come up with a plan to help those in need as well as their own business.

The kits were a success and were sold quickly. With incoming orders, Guerrilla Tacos was able to continue paying vendors and staff, although the restaurant was not really benefiting.

"We are very lucky," co-owner Brittney Valles told CNN at the time.

But that was March, and now, his luck has apparently run out. Like many companies, they adapted to continued orders from the state on how to operate safely during a pandemic. When they got the green light to reopen meals indoors (LA gave the go-ahead to resume meals indoors on May 29), they spent money, time, and energy figuring out how to do it considering the July opening date. .

"We spent about $ 40,000 (on efforts) to reopen (interior dining room) safely," Valles said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Just over a month later, amid increases in Covid-19 cases in California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all counties must shut down indoor activities in restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, centers of family entertainment, zoos and museums. Bars had to shut down all operations.

In addition, 30 counties on the state's watch list were required to close gyms, houses of worship, offices for noncritical sectors, personal care services, beauty salons and hair salons, and closed shopping malls. The number of counties on the monitoring list is now 35, Newsom said Wednesday.

Guerrilla Tacos had just reopened its doors the same day that Newsom reopened. "It turned out that all that work was for five glorious hours of being open again," Valles said.

The popular downtown Los Angeles taco shop isn't the only business financially in a tough spot after the new indoor closing mandate.

While most are still allowed to operate at some capacity, the government's decision to re-lock anything indoors has raised fears that they will not survive this second wave of restrictions.

Some Los Angeles business owners, such as Valles, have already invested money and resources to comply with new state guidelines in order to safely reopen. Others said they had to suspend employees, not long after they were hired. And some companies that don't have outdoor spaces, or can't do their outdoor services in the first place, had no choice but to close entirely.

As cases increase, confusion increases

California, the first in the United States to issue mandatory state-level restrictions, overtook New York on Tuesday as the state with the highest number of registered coronavirus cases. Golden State has reported the most cases (more than 424,000) in the US so far, and has had more than 8,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Covid-19 will become a leading cause of death in Los Angeles County, according to Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

At a press conference last week, Newsom said the state is "reverting to a modification mode of our original request to stay home, but by doing so using what is commonly known as a dimmer switch, not a on and off". "

While many said they understood the need to reverse the reopens for security reasons, they expressed disappointment at what they say is the lack of clear communication between state and local officials and business owners.

"Getting information on new terms has been incredibly confusing," said Steph Sklar-Mulcahy, owner of CycleBar in Culver City.

California's dedicated Covid-19 website has a section where businesses can search for restrictions by county. There is also a detailed guide on how companies can protect workers and customers.

Los Angeles also offers toolkits "to support businesses that can open to operate safely or to help those that are closed prepare for when they are allowed to reopen," according to its website.

But Sklar-Mulcahy said he sometimes doesn't think they are up to date. For example, his spinning study found on Twitter that Los Angeles County required people in gyms and gyms to wear gloves and masks at all times.

"Personally, I don't use Twitter often and I certainly don't use it as a news source," said Sklar-Mulcahy. "We combed through the county's public health website and couldn't find anything about this new request, however it was on Twitter. A few days later, it appeared on the website."

CNN contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Health and the Newsom office for comment, but received no immediate response.

Valles said she is frustrated by the lack of support from officials. She is especially disappointed that there could have been some relief, if a bill called SB 939 was passed in the state Senate.

Introduced by Senators Scott Wiener and Lena González in May, the bill sought to help restaurants and businesses "by creating a commercial eviction moratorium for businesses and nonprofits." Wiener tweeted when he introduced it . And it would create "a space for hospitality companies to renegotiate income where capacity has been reduced due to social distancing and income no longer corresponds to its mandatory business model."

"We want these businesses to survive," he wrote. "It is in our interest, including the owners."

But the move didn't move forward after homeowner groups fought hard against it, the San Francisco Business Times reported in June.

When the bill died, Valles felt defeated. She built the taco restaurant with her business partner, without the support of her parents or other family members.

"They didn't give us anything," he said.

"I still have to pay the same market rent that I had to pay when I made 20,000 a day," he said. "Now I am earning 1k … and I still have to pay $ 3,600 per month. We had a bill on the table that simply allowed tenants to be forced to negotiate with landlords and he died."

Overall, he believes that to improve the situation for Los Angeles businesses, "there needs to be a little more support from our community and community leaders to create a balance so we can all dig deeper into this.

Sklar-Mulcahy, meanwhile, expects more "consistency with state orders" in the future.

"This round-trip opening, closing and round-trip is not only mentally draining," he said, "but it is confusing for our members and creates fear of returning, even when we have done everything we can to keep them riding." . No danger."

Pouring money into their businesses to stay afloat

To try to reopen its interior space, Valles said the restaurant used much of its Check Protection Program (PPP) funding to make changes.

The program, which approved $ 521 billion to help small businesses keep workers on their payroll through forgivable low-interest loans, has been a central pillar of the federal government's economic response to the Covid pandemic- 19. Sklar-Mulcahy also received PPP funds, as well as a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration.

Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles, in association with institutional and corporate philanthropy, also provided relief to some small businesses through the Los Angeles Regional Recovery Fund COVID-19, from which Sklar-Mulcahy said it received a loan.

Initially, Valles said he wanted Guerrilla Tacos to remain closed. However, when he saw other restaurants in the area "rush" to reopen, and when Guerrilla take-out sales began to plummet, he made the call that they should also reopen.

The owners and managers held training sessions for 45 of the employees of the restaurant in the Valles backyard to learn Covid-19 protocols and safety measures. They also updated their menu, bought PPE for employees, redesigned the restaurant's interior design to make it more social-friendly, and incorporated plexiglass dividers.

"We spent a decent amount of money," said Valles, "but I thought, 'This will be worth it.' Our employees will be very informed and we will be able to open safely."

But as California cases increased, Valles' stress also increased. "Finally, we had to re-close our indoor dining room." Efforts, it seems, have been lost.

With no interior space, some companies had to be innovative to avoid closure.

Last week, when indoor gyms were ordered closed in 30 counties, including Los Angeles, CycleBar Culver City took their bikes outside and had classes in the parking lot.

Sklar-Mulcahy said he had only five hours to do it before the next class was scheduled, "and we did it."

He said he knew in March, when the studio first closed, that he needed to adapt and innovate the studio's strategy to stay in business.

"Since the day we closed our doors, I have been researching and updating our study to meet the new mandates and anticipate any obstacles that may arise as a result of the state's constantly evolving orders," he said.

The studio, which opened three years ago, is located in an expensive area of ​​Los Angeles. The three-month shutdown turned out to be "devastating" financially, Sklar-Mulcahy said.

"I have accumulated a lot of debt during this time, and all I think about is how much work we have to put in to recover and rebuild," he said.

After the first shutdown, the studio started renting their bikes: Those who wanted to get their turnaround from home could pay a monthly fee and use the bikes until needed in the studio. They published Instagram Live workouts that people could do from home, and encouraged customers to participate in the "#CycleBarStrong" challenges at home.

Then in June, when California slowly reopened, the studio began to prepare. A "Countdown to Ride!" On his Instagram, he announced a reopening date and listed what the studio would do to ensure the safety of staff and drivers.

The list of precautions included: 40-50% class capacity, bicycles spaced six feet apart, masks required inside the studio, temperature controls for staff and passengers, 30 minute studio deep clean between each ride and other security measures to meet state guidelines

Now, they are outdoor classes for the foreseeable future, which Sklar-Mulcahy says is better than closing the store entirely.

CycleBar is not the only business that physically moves its services in order to operate. According to new guidelines issued by Newsom on Monday, beauty salons and hair salons in California's checklist counties may also reopen outside.

"Outdoor operations can be carried out under a tent, canopy or other sun shelter as long as there is not more than one closed side, allowing enough movement of outside air, according to the order. The use of face covers, spacing Physical and proper cleaning and disinfection is also required.

A & # 39; lose-lose situation & # 39;

Of course, moving an outdoor business is easier for some: Not all spaces have an outdoor area that they can use.

Upon hearing the Newsom news, some companies sent emails or posted on their pages to inform customers that their open stay time was short.

"Today, the California Governor ordered to re-close across the state, including salons, spas, and other personal care services in Los Angeles County," the spa Joanna Vargas wrote in an Instagram post last week.

"We are sad to close again after just a few weeks of opening. We were delighted to see everyone who visited us and we will welcome them as soon as possible."

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, said the uncertainty of the pandemic will likely affect business owners, as well as their employees.

"Not only is it very challenging from a financial perspective," he told CNN, "but it is also psychologically damaging in terms of his ability to plan for the future."

He said it is a "lose-lose situation," because even if companies were allowed to remain open, workers would be at risk by potentially being in an unsafe work environment.

"I am deeply concerned because I believe that companies and workers are struggling," he said. "I think a lot of small businesses may not get through this crisis. For those who have to keep paying the rent, for those who have to keep doing the payroll when there is not even an inflow. That is not a sustainable situation."

But Valles is still hopeful: Guerrilla Tacos is using a parking garage to operate at some capacity and is hosting the "Backyard Block Party" on Fridays and Saturdays, where people can safely dine outside.

"We are not making money right now," Valles said. "No one is … but I don't know what I would do if Guerrilla was gone (forever)."