Call & # 39; cancel culture & # 39; it is everyone's duty and other comments

Iconoclast: repression unleashed

Harper's "Open Letter" magazine, many journalists, academics, and others signed in opposition to canceling the culture, was not a simple whimper, as critics claim, but signer John McWhorter explains in Quillette that it was resistance to a trial "poisonous" "Degraded, rejected and personally vilified" to anyone who opposes liberal opinion. In this atmosphere, even many "intelligent and progressive people" believe in a "narrow and punitive form of moral judgment", very similar to that during the Salem witch trials and the Mao Cultural Revolution, resulting in attempts to " persecution "like the attack on The Washington Post. of a private citizen for a bad Halloween costume. Those "new norms and modus operandi", which promote an intellectually unhealthy climate of "counterfeiting and self-censorship," are what alarmed Harper's letter signers: "no perceived threat to our own careers."

Pandemic Journal: No More Blocks Please

"You can't expect Americans to stay in their homes for months," argues Faye Flam of Bloomberg. Rather, we have to learn to judge "pandemic security against other vital needs," such as the economy and children's education and mental health. Rather than advocating "extreme" measures, public health experts should promote practical ways "to reduce our chances of contracting the disease in a way that can be sustained economically and socially, while keeping the flat curves and hospital beds available." This is an imperative of justice, because while it is easy for people with white-collar jobs or big savings to stay home, it is impossible for the working and middle classes. Bottom line: "It's time to make the best of a bad situation" and strive for "some degree of balance."

Conservative: dangerous admission of teachers

Teachers across the country denounce the reopening of schools, and those in Washington, DC even organize a "death" protest complete with body bags and "signs saying" RIP's Favorite Teacher, "eyerolls Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post. But "maybe they should have brought up signs saying" I'm not essential, "because that's what they're telling us." After all, when the pandemic was worse, "millions of supermarket employees, factory workers, Food processors, truck drivers, railroad workers, mass transit workers, sanitation workers, public service workers, police officers, and firefighters continued to show up for work – because it was essential that they do so. Are teachers less essential What do these professions seem to think they do? But that's wrong: An increasing amount of research evidence has calculated the high costs for children. not to learn and socialize, costs that double for poor and minority children. Worst of all, "We now know that children are less vulnerable to COVID-19." It's time for the teachers to get up off the couch.

Israeli: Get off our backs, American Jews

Driven by film director Seth Rogen's recent anti-Israel tirade, Shany Mor in The Forward asks the "American Jewish boys" to "please, please take your Oedipal anger and find another way out." It is not Israel's fault that you hate your parents. Leave us out of this. At summer camp as a teenager, "someone gave you a heroic version of Israel's history, and now that theologians of the great church of intersectionality suddenly surround you at university, you feel the need to give up" the state Jew. Cheer up, Mor says, but keep in mind: "Here in Israel, at least, we've taken a critical approach to our history from day one. The first major literary treatment of the Palestinian displacement in Hebrew came out in 1949, just a year after the independence ". Meanwhile, however, Israelis living with complex realities in the Middle East cannot afford to serve as props in the psychodramas of the liberal diaspora. Sincerely, Israeli Jews.

Culture critic: the anti-American treason of the Yankees

"All the New York Yankees knelt when the National Anthem was played during the first game of the condensed baseball season last week," infuriates David Krayden on Human Events. "These athletes apparently lack the will or the courage to challenge the meaning behind the act, a meaning that, after Black Lives Matter has appropriated," has come to represent "a broader Marxist agenda" and "disgust at democracy".

