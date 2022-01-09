Call Me Kat season 2 is the latest show that has been making waves in the TV series world. Call me Kat is a family drama that follows the life of Kat, a 39-year-old woman who tries to start a café on the theme of cats by using her parents ‘ all life savings. The series is written by Darlene Hunt and is based on the British sitcom Miranda by Miranda Hart. If you are looking for a new TV series to watch this year then Callie’s story may be just what you are looking for! Callie is a light-hearted and funny series that will have you laughing along the way.

The casting of Call me Kat

The Call me Kat series has a star-studded cast, with many well-known actors and actresses. The main protagonist (Kat) is portrayed by actress Mayim Bialik. Other big names include: Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila, Kat’s overbearing mother. Cheyenne Jackson is playing Max, Kat’s friend. Vanessa Lachey will be seen as Tara Barnett, Kat’s best friend. Christopher Rivas will be presenting himself as Oscar, Kat’s boyfriend.

Other characters include:

Leslie Jordan as Phil

Lamorne Morris as Daniel

Kyla Pratt as Randi

Julian Gant as Carter, along with many other characters.

What is Call me Kat all about?

Call me Kat tells the story of a woman in her thirties who has to come to terms with the fact that her life is not quite what she expected it would be. She quits her job as a college professor after her father died in an attempt to get her life back on track. She decides to chase her dreams and uses all the money saved by her parents for her wedding into opening a café themed on cats and goes the extra mile to make her start-up run in line. From here follows the comedy-drama and things in Kat’s life go roundabout. Her café is a success, and with it brings new relationships, some challenging ones too. Along the way, Kat discovers herself and what she wants from life.

When is Call me Kat premiering?

The series season 1 premiered on January 3, 2021, and ended on March 25, 2021. Call me Kat season two is speculated to be premiering sometime at the beginning of 2022. Make sure to catch up before then! In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

What are people saying about Call me Kat?

So far, reviews for Call me Kat have been positive. People seem to love the characters and the light-hearted feel of the show. Some have said that it’s a great watch if you’re looking for something fun and easy to follow. If you have not watched the show Call me Kat yet, go watch it out and you’ll not regret it. Call Me Kat currently holds a rating of 5.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The series was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

What can you expect from Call me Kat season two?

Season two of Call me Kat is set to be just as exciting as the first! Season 1 left the story in an interesting part. In the upcoming season, we will see how things go forward between Kat and her two suitors Oscar and Max. Call me Kat is a fun show that never fails to entertain. And season two promises to be just as great! Call me Kat season 2 is all set to grab the hearts of its viewers with coming twists and comedy.