Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 dated next week

Activision has announced the start date for the fourth season of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, in addition to revealing that the season will be directed by the latest operator: Captain Price.

The old lamb will go into combat from June 3, so to catch up on the Modern Warfare story so far, or more specifically how the game's story crosses the various game modes and includes the free Call of Duty. : Warzone: There is a preview that we have incorporated below that summarizes the plot for you.

More details on the fourth season will be formally announced closer to launch, but regulars on the game's official Reddit also believe they have discovered two new weapons that will be part of the fourth season: the Vector and the Galil.

Judging from past seasons, there will be another Battle Pass to obtain with various cosmetics and operators and more to unlock, which you will also be able to obtain with COD points – check out the trailer for yourself below. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone They are now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

