Call of Duty: Warzone grenade launcher is strong, rare, and beloved

A publication in the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit sparked a discussion about the game's extremely powerful grenade launcher. In March, players discovered that there is a small chance that the MGL-32 grenade launcher will fall mid-game. But some players have barely seen one in hundreds of games. That could be the best.

In a new clip, user thewolfofwestoz demonstrated how powerful the MGL-32 can be. The short clip shows thewolfofwestoz using the grenade launcher in a few different scenarios, taking down entire teams of players in just a few shots. They titled the post "the grenade launcher is really OP (mastered) but it's a lot of fun to use!" Comments agree on how strong the weapon is, but also, no one seems upset by how powerful it can be.

"It is extremely difficult to find … so if you find one, it is reasonable to be completely OP," said Z3ID366. "Yes, I played around 100 Warzone games, found the GL 0 times, and played it once. Super weird, and if it's OP, it's OP. It makes sense," wrote Musicnote328.

The rest of the comments feature stories of players not using the grenade launcher, killing or being killed by it. Some players showed their own videos with the carnage of the grenade launcher, such as user Acemanau (seen above).

The Warzone grenade launcher is that rare example of a super powerful weapon that works well in a multiplayer game. Due to his scarcity, being killed by him is a surprise, even a privilege. And even if you're not willing to go that far, one thing is for sure – it definitely produces some fancy clips.