Call of Duty: WWII – How to Get Free COD Points

Sony offered a limited deal to earn 1,100 COD points in COD: WW2 on Playstation for PS Plus owners. These points were available in multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: WWII It launched in 2017, but is now available for free this June 2020 for PS plus users. Call of Duty uses "COD / CP points" as currency in many of its games in the franchise, and the points found in one game can often be transferred to the other. This guide will show players how to earn free points with the purchase of COD: WW2.

At this point, players should know before proceeding that this was only initially available in the first days of the game's release on May 26. Some players reported that Sony plans to reinstate the point draw. This guide covers the process of how to access this treasure if players purchased the game during the correct window.

How to access COD points in Call of Duty: WWII

Playstation Plus users should log into the multiplayer section of COD: WW2 from the main menu. After a brief cinematic, players should select a combat designation. After this, players will have to fight in their first match before unlocking the HQ category in the multiplayer menu. Once this happens, the 1100CP should be available with the "mail officer". If the points are not seen here, go back to the main menu and enter multiplayer again. COD points are represented as gold coins and are also available for purchase with real money. The silver coins in COD: WW2 are called Armory Credits. These are not transferable to other games, but can be used to obtain rare supplies and XP packs. Armory Credits are regularly awarded to players while competing in multiplayer mode.

COD / CP points can be spent on cosmetic upgrades in the game, as well as new weapons. They can also be used to purchase the Battle Pass at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. COD Points are linked to players' different Call of Duty accounts and are transferable between different games. Some players who earned these points, during the first two days of launch, later reported that these points took days to log into their accounts, or came later via an email link. Others claim, as mentioned above, that this deal was only available during the early days of COD: WW2 before it was removed. Either way, keep an eye on the HQ-Mail officer for any updates on free COD points in COD: WWII.

Call of Duty: WWII It is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

