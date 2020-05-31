Call of Duty: WWII – Tips and Tricks for Multiplayer (Beginner's Guide)

Call of Duty: WWII It is going to be one of the newest games that will be free for Playstation Plus in June and this is the perfect time for any new player to dive right in. It may not be the last Call of Duty game on the block, with what War zone being the main player these days. Call of Duty: WWII It has some strengths in this regard and some historical nostalgia. Beginners, and even veterans, of the franchise or this game will receive some valuable advice for a better Death / Death ratio.

There are some general tips and tricks that we will give that should work for almost any Call of Duty game. Some will be a little more oriented towards the game itself, so not only will players be able to improve in Call of Duty: WWII but they can use the same tips for others in the series. The main changes will be things like Killstreaks and weaponry and those that we will tackle to make the most of any beginner.

Tips and tricks in Call of Duty: WWII

The most important aspect of any Call of Duty game, or any first person shooter for that matter, is learning the maps. Knowing where the enemy spawn points are and where that pesky Panzer tank players use to cover up is extremely valuable in all situations. Imagine going around the corner and not knowing what is going to be there. It could be a wall, an open field, or a narrow corridor, but knowing the maps intimately will provide the knowledge of how to approach each location. In saying that, staying away from the center of the maps will also serve well as all players tend to rush in the middle and is a sure way to die. Staying on the outer edges will provide opportunities to target players in the middle and get easy kills. Maps are various sizes and loads should reflect this. For smaller maps, weapons used as SMGs and larger ones should be weapons such as sniper rifles and assault rifles to get the most out of range.

Advanced tips and tricks in Call of Duty: WWII

In some of the more advanced tips, suppressors can be both friend and foe. When an enemy does not use a suppressor, its location is heard on the minimap and can be easily found and targeted. The same is true in both directions, so having a suppressor turned on can be useful on smaller, less frequently encountered maps. Be careful to run at full speed because the sprint has a slight delay when aiming downward when a running movement occurs which can give an easy opening for opponents. Get in the habit of aiming when you go around a corner to get that edge when encountering enemies. When it comes to Killstreaks, don't go for the ones with the highest stripes because compared to others Call of Duty games, they are not that strong. Getting some of the mid-level Killstreaks will work better in the long run since Call of Duty: WWII it's more about shooting than getting Killstreaks. As a last tip, if you come out of an unsuccessful matchup, when you reappear, don't chase the other player. They lurk knowing that revenge is waiting to be delivered and they will take advantage of it. Check back later and don't give them a free death.

Call of Duty: WWII It is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

