If you’re a fan of heartwarming and engaging drama, then mark your calendars, because Call the Midwife is returning to PBS for Season 11 soon! This show has won numerous awards, including three BAFTAs and four Emmys. It tells the story of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s. The show is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a nurse and midwife in that era. If you’re looking for a good show to watch during these cold winter months, Call the Midwife is definitely it!

What will Call the Midwife’s season 11 follow?

Season 11 ventures into the late 60s with two incidents on the way for the Nonnatus House team an Easter parade and the Eurovision song contest, while Lucille and Cyril eventually manage to settle down. The latest season will also see Nancy (Megan Cusack) slipping the red cardigan for the first time after passing the midwifery examinations. The forthcoming episodes are also set to reveal the fate of the shocking train accident of the Season 10 finale.

PBS announced that the Season 11 premiere

The Season 11 premiere of the award-winning program Calls the Midwife is on its way. In addition, the upcoming episodes will reveal the aftermath of the shocking train accident of Season 10. All of this will be revealed to the public on March 20th, with eight episodes to follow every week through May 8th.

The official synopsis of Call the Midwife’ episode 1

Following an important vacation special, the series picks up in the spring of 1967, where fests are underway for various Easter bonnet parades outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest, while Cyril and Lucille settle into joyful wedded life. Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time, and Sister Frances examines a recently married woman who presents some distressing symptoms. Derek and Audrey Fleming return to Poplar with good news. Builders pulling down a near apartment block make a shocking discovery that has a depressing effect on the team.

Who is in the cast and crew of Call the Midwife’?

The series is created by two-time Emmy nominee Heidi Thomas. The cast of Call the Midwife also features Jenny Agutter, Annabelle Apsion, Olly Rix, Linda Bassett, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Georgie Glen, Daniel Laurie, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Fenella Woolgar, and Vanessa Redgrave.

Yes we'll be back!!! See you all at Christmas!! xxx #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/gPvN0JMvNw — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) May 30, 2021

What is the cast saying about Call the Midwife’?

Jenny Agutter said, “It is a great privilege to be playing an older midwife. I’m very interested in the way that she will interact with the young nurses, many of whom are played by new actresses.”

Annabelle Apsion said, “I’m so pleased to be back for another series of Call the Midwife. It’s such a special show to be part of and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for my character, Shelagh.”

Olly Rix said, “It’s fantastic to be returning to Call the Midwife for another series. My character, Timothy, has developed so much since we first started filming and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

Linda Bassett said, “I’m thrilled to be back as Nurse Phyllis Crane in Call the Midwife. The new series is full of surprises and I can’t wait for viewers to see what happens.”

Ellaccoleri said, “I’m delighted to be back for Call the Midwife. It’s been a privilege to be part of such a special show and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Why you should watch Call the Midwife’?

If you’re looking for a heartwarming and engaging drama, Call the Midwife is the perfect show for you. With strong characters and storylines that will keep you hooked, Call the Midwife is a must-watch. If you want to catch up on previous seasons, you can watch Call the Midwife online on PBS.org or through the PBS app.