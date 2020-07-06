Cam Newton & # 39; tired of being humble & # 39; as he prepares for the first season with the Patriots

Cam Newton appears to be more motivated than ever to return to the soccer field and silence the skeptics who praised his career before signing a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Newton released an expletive-laden advertising video as he prepares for his first season in New England.

PACKERS & # 39; AARON JONES PLAYING VIDEO GAMES WHILE THE BRIDE WAS AT WORK SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

"Are you going to choose that over this ?!" the 2015 MVP said. "I really am a monster. But I am going to tell you this, now I am getting tired of being humble."

Newton added: "I'm getting tired of all this humble shit. Because when you're humble, they start taking advantage of you. There's a mother f — kin animal in the jungle and when he roars everything stops. And I'm about to be mother f-kin roar. "

NFL PLAYER UNION VOTES FOR RECOMMENDATION TO CANCEL ALL PRE-SEASON: REPORT

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013-15, and had a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season, when he was awarded the the MVP of the league. He also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should take an early role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the list when training camp begins.