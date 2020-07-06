Cam Newton could be the & # 39; & # 39; third chain quarterback & # 39; & # 39; of the Patriots entering the camp, says former linebacker

Cam Newton's place on the New England Patriots depth chart when entering training camp is not fully established, and a former player believes Newton may not be the starter.

Newton joins the Patriots team with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer already on the team. Although Newton has the skills and the talent to beat the two quarterbacks for the starting job, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said Friday that the 2015 NFL MVP being No. 1 is not exactly a done.

"You have to win the starting position before you can win more games than Tom Brady," Ninkovich said in a segment on ESPN's "NFL Live," according to 24/7 Sports. "Look, the Patriots are not going to make him the starting quarterback instantly." His contract he signed is basically coming, look hey look. Earn it. "… It could be the third-string quarterback when he comes in. He could be behind Stidham and Brian Hoyer."

He continued: "Look, you are going to prove it physically and mentally. You are going to say, 'Come here. You are new to this system. You are new to this building. You have to go out here and win everyone's trust in the locker room. . "Earn the trust of your teammates and see how you react to that. Put him on the third rope and he'll be pouting and he won't grab the reins and take leadership roles. You don't know how people are going to react. The Patriots are going to put people to the test. "

"They are going to test you physically, mentally. How do you respond to certain situations? Cam has never been in a place where he had to fight for an initial role. Now he is going to enter a competition. The competition brings out the best in each Player on that list. He is no longer a first-round pick. He is no longer a player with highly guaranteed money. He comes to compete and we'll see what happens. He has to earn the starting job first. "

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013-15, and had a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season. He was awarded the League MVP that year. He also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should take an early role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Stidham starting, but the sophomore quarterback didn't exactly impress people during the trash situations he was in last year.