Cam Newton reiterates that he never wanted to leave Carolina, and makes the decision to leave the organization

Cam Newton reiterated Monday that he wanted to stay in North Carolina and thanked Panthers fans in a video amid news that he signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Newton agreed to a deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network reported that while the base salary is the veteran's minimum, or just over $ 1 million, he could earn up to $ 7 million in incentives.

"I'm angry … I'm disappointed but at the same time, hey, I'm not bitter," he said in a video posted on YouTube. “I know that from the day I first entered this league that this day was coming.

"I will say this now: I never wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe anything else. It was his decision, I kept that, and I knew it, so I requested an exchange. Everything else? That's BS. "

Newton first revealed his desire to stay with the Panthers in November, months after he was declared for the season.

Charlotte is home. Charlotte is a place that I know people know me. They are not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don't like. For me having that kind of presence, it just reminds me that … okay, "he said at the time, according to ESPN.

"We look forward to countless more years in Charlotte to impact the community in ways outside of the game of soccer."

A new regime was installed for the Panthers and future plans did not include Newton.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Panthers to three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the MVP of the league. He also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should take an early role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

