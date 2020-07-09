Cam Newton wants to "hit it all" with the Patriots

AFC East teams, take note: the chip on Cam Newton's shoulder will not go away anytime soon.

After an ugly divorce with the Panthers and long free agency left him with a veteran minimal contract, the recently minted Patriots quarterback is fired to prove his dissenters wrong.

One of Newton's former teammates. said to Michael Giardi of NFL Network that the person who has rejected the signal is "motivated to screw everyone's ass" after being ignored by various teams during the quarterback frenzy this offseason.

"Because that's the way it always is," added the teammate through Giardi. "He won't say it, but he took names."

Newton, 31, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and 2011 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick. The Auburn product has completed 59.6 percent of his NFL regular-season passes for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions, and he has 4,806 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2011 and Most Valuable Player in 2015.

The 6-foot-5-foot, 245-pound moving pin is considered an extremely athletic specimen, but its aggressive play style has exposed it to injury and inconsistency. His most recent ailment, a Lisfranc fracture that required surgery, sidelined him for all but two games last year and likely deterred many stakeholders.

Newton's free agency campaign ended last week after accepting an insignificant one-year contract with $ 550,000 in guaranteed money. The deal is full of incentives and has a maximum value of $ 7.5 million.

"There aren't many things that money can't buy. But among the top of that list, you'll find RESPECT as one of those!" He wrote in response to criticism. "It's not about money for me, it's about of respect".

The biggest QB of life joins Jarrett Stidham, 23, and backup official Brian Hoyer on the Patriots' depth chart and will compete to fill the void left by 20-year-old starter Tom Brady.

Shortly after the signing was announced, Newton posted an emotional, shirtless video to Instagram promising "to roar like an animal."

"Are you going to choose that over this?" He screamed between creaks and Russian twists. "I am being modest, I will say this: now I am getting tired of being humble."