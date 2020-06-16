Cameo allows you to pay thousands of dollars to talk to celebrities for 10 minutes in Zoom

Cameo, a startup that allows celebrities to pay for personal video messages, now allows users to book a 10-minute Zoom call with, say, acquaintances. The most expensive are former soccer star Brett Favre for $ 5,000, former NSYNC singer Lance Bass for $ 1,250, and skateboarder Tony Hawk for $ 1,000.

Sorry for "Entourage" fans: Jeremy Piven went viral on Monday for allegedly charging $ 15,000 for a call, but the booking option no longer appears on his profile.

Some Cameo-ers are also priced in the trading bin. They are mostly members of the cast of reality shows, including "90 Day Fiancé," "Survivor," and "Real Housewives of Orange County." Their Zoom calls cost several hundred dollars.

Cameo, a kind of modern version of getting a celebrity's autograph without the pain of really knowing him, has exploded as a business in its three years of existence. The company claims to have more than 30,000 people available (to be honest, an undetermined number of those are actually celebrities) and has complied with 80,000 requests.