Cameron Champ, second PGA Tour player to have coronavirus

CROMWELL, Connecticut – A second PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19 when Cameron Champ was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship on Tuesday.

At last week's RBC Heritage Championship at Hilton Head, Nick Watney, feeling symptomatic before playing his second round, tested positive and was forced to withdraw and be quarantined for 10 days per PGA Tour protocols.

"Champ will have the full support of the PGA Tour throughout its period of self-isolation under CDC guidelines," the tour said in a statement.

Champ, 25, said in a statement: "I feel very good physically and was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result. It is important now to take the necessary steps to protect others, including my loved ones. "

Watney was the first PGA Tour professional to test positive.

Champ has made 12 starts in 2019-20, winning the Safeway Open last September. He finished tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago and didn't play at RBC Heritage last week.

Under PGA Tour protocols, Champ must now isolate himself for at least 10 days.

The full PGA Tour results are expected to be released by the end of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.