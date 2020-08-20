Campaign releases video of Trump voting by mail

By
admin
-
0
43
campaign-releases-video-of-trump-voting-by-mail

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump campaign election mail in voting ballots nobles dnt lead vpx_00000223

donald trump campaign election mail in voting ballots nobles dnt lead vpx_00000223

Replay

MUST WATCH

As millions of Americans prepare to cast their vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump continues his attempts to discredit the vote-by-mail system. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey over its plans for mail-in voting.

Source: CNN

See More

The Lead

As millions of Americans prepare to cast their vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump continues his attempts to discredit the vote-by-mail system. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey over its plans for mail-in voting.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here