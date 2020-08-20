campaign-releases-video-of-trump-voting-by-mail

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
- 1 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2.2 Lifelong Republican Charlie Dent will vote for Biden. Here’s why
- 2.3 President Trump urges boycott of tires he uses
- 2.4 Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was policy
- 2.5 Democrat roll call officially nominates Joe Biden for president
- 2.6 Poll: Majority of Americans embarrassed by US pandemic response
- 2.7 Parkland father: This is what Joe Biden taught me
- 2.8 Sen. Warren says she’s with Biden ‘all the way’
- 2.9 Cillizza: McCain video a hit, AOC a miss for DNC
- 2.10 DNC releases emotional video of McCain
- 2.11 Former Trump official backing Biden says others will speak out
- 2.12 Trump attacks Michelle Obama after her scathing speech
- 2.13 Biden was elected in 1972. Then this moment changed his life
- 2.14 Trump sows doubts about validity of election. CNN fact checks
- 2.15 ‘It’s up to us.’ Michelle Obama’s emotional call to action
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
MUST WATCH
As millions of Americans prepare to cast their vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump continues his attempts to discredit the vote-by-mail system. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey over its plans for mail-in voting.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
See More
The Lead
As millions of Americans prepare to cast their vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump continues his attempts to discredit the vote-by-mail system. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey over its plans for mail-in voting.