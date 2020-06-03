Campbell's soup sales are booming as people stock up

The company reported a 35% increase in sales of soups in the United States in the retail sector during the three months ended April 26.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for quick and easy meals, and the soup clearly plays a vital role," Campbell Soup CEO Mark Clouse said in statements about the financial results on Wednesday.

Now that effort is paying off.

"The foundational work that we have implemented over the past year has always been an important step in our long-term plan to rekindle the soup, and has proven to be even more so in the context of the moment," Clouse said in preparation for comments posted on the site company website on Wednesday morning. "The quality improvements we made to our icon (soups): tomato, chicken noodles, mushroom cream, and chicken cream have served us extremely well in this environment."

He added later in a call with analysts: "Our strategy was to try to develop relevance, attract our downed users, and open the door to younger households entering the franchise … that's exactly what has happened."

Several different behavioral trends and purchases have contributed to Campbell's success during the pandemic.

In the beginning, people stocked up on stable, canned goods; At one point, demand for his soup skyrocketed by 140%, Campbell said.. People have also been buying comfort foods and nostalgic brands. Campbell also ticks those boxes.

Sales of the company's snack brands, such as Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm crackers, Cape Cod fries, and Pop Secret popcorn, have also increased.

"Think of a tomato soup paired with grilled cheese or a family spaghetti night with Prego pasta sauce, or the fun of sharing SpaghettiOs with your children," said Clouse. "They have all seen significant increases in consumption during the crisis."

Also, people who cook at home are using Campbell's soups and other products to make easy, homemade meals like casseroles.

Overall, organic net sales, which excludes the impact of the divestment of Campbell's European chip business, increased 17% in the three months ending April 26. The huge increase in demand inspired the company to update its annual guide. Previously, the company had said that its net sales would likely fall as low as 1% or rise as high as 1%. Now, it expects growth of between 5.5% and 6.5% for the year.

However, not everything has been easy for Campbell.

Although soup sales skyrocketed, Campbell ceded part of the market to its competitors because it was initially lacking in product. "We didn't get everything perfect regarding product availability," said Clouse.