Camping during the coronavirus: is it safe?

(CNN) – This is generally the time of year when campers are in full swing, from backpackers to RV-rolling people, all enjoying what nature and summer have to offer.

So how has the pandemic affected the camp this year? And if you decide to take a camping trip now that things are opening up again, what do you need to know before you go?

Camping trips canceled this spring

In the early stages of the pandemic, less was known about Covid-19 transmission. As a result, people canceled or postponed travel when the country entered full block mode.

CNN Travel spoke to three families, two in Georgia and one in Virginia, who love camping, but all of whom had to cancel their spring trips, either because the facilities closed or because of their own concerns about the pandemic.

You can go visit Yellowstone Falls, but you will have to leave before the end of the day. Don't camp yet. Stock Photos / Stock Photos / Getty Images

State and national parks across the United States closed or restricted activities this spring.

Things start to open up again, but in a mosaic shape, depending a lot on the location.

Private places like Kampgrounds of America had to close some places and put limits on others, in accordance with state and local regulations. But most KOAs are open now.

Georgia, one of the first states to reopen its economy, is allowing camping in its state parks. But visitors will encounter restrictions: swimming pools and playgrounds will be closed all summer, for example.

It is a similar situation in Europe. There is no uniformity as to where or if the campsites will reopen.

According to ACSI, an organization that specializes in information on camps for Europe, the camps in Belgium will open on June 8, while Ireland is delaying the opening of camps until July 20.

A lower risk activity.

The good news for campers around the world wanting to breathe fresh air and sleep under the stars: There is a growing consensus that transmission risks are lower outdoors than indoors.

Claudia Finkelstein, an associate professor of family medicine at Michigan State University, noted in a recent article published on CNN: "The last word on outdoor recreation? Of course, get out and stay active. It's important to your mental health and But, choose wisely, get ready and stay safe. "

The MLive news site recently spoke to four public health specialists in Michigan who rated 36 activities based on their estimated risk level. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest risk level, the camp reached a relatively low level of 3. That was on par with golf and grocery shopping.

For comparison, they rated playing tennis at 1 and going to gyms and amusement parks at 8.

Camping day

Debi Gouge, a small business owner and art instructor in Wythe County, Virginia, has a great love for camping.

Debi Gouge and her husband Tim love their pop-up, even during the day. Courtesy of Debi Weeks Gouge

"Nature and camping have always been a place where I reconnect and refresh myself. Being out there breathing the air and enjoying the beauty of the trees and the wind that blows through them is what I love," he said. "Also, it inspires me to create and paint."

The pandemic then hit Debi, her husband Tim Gouge, and their nine dogs hard. She has had to be particularly cautious to stay virus-free due to a life-long kidney condition.

"I've been very stressed these past few months," said Gouge. "Loss of income, does not work, the unknown, etc.

The Gouges like to visit Lake Claytor, which is close to their home. Courtesy of Debi Weeks Gouge

"Then my wonderful husband came up with the great idea of ​​giving me a peaceful day to camp. We rode our RV on Lake Claytor, which is 20 miles from us, and spent our days camping, walking … cooking – – The works!

"And then we got home late at night to sleep, since we can't have a babysitter right now, and the next morning, back to camp."

She said there were no concerns about social distancing or wearing masks. since there was hardly anyone in the camp.

"It has been wonderful."

Isolated private farms and social bubbles

Kip Hardy, her husband, Brian, and their two children, ages 7 and 2, like to use their home in Decatur, Georgia, as a base to explore the Southeast.

But the pandemic led to her canceling a camping trip in early May on yurts in a Georgia state park.

"We made a reservation with two other families. One was unable to bring her dog. The other family did not feel ready to leave. Still having to share baths caused the other family to walk away."

Another concern was that Brian was still recovering from recent surgery. Add it all up, and the camping trip became unfeasible.

But that setback has not stopped entrepreneur Hardys.

The family camped alone the last weekend of May on a private farm near Collegedale, Tennessee, which they said was huge.

"There were other people there, but not less than half a mile from us. I felt comfortable with that level of isolation. We met other people and waved, but kept walking."

The farm had horses and kids that their children could play with.

Since the end of the May trip, he said they have joined a "social bubble" with another family.

Hardy said having an agreement with another family could guide them in making decisions that are sometimes more conservative than they would make for themselves.

"You have to consider the other family."

Its location on the Atlanta subway puts the Hardys within driving distance of places like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. national park service

However, the two families, a total of eight people, have settled on a camping trip this weekend at a private farm outside Asheville, North Carolina. Hardy likes the private farm, since he has more confidence in social distancing in that environment.

One of the last considerations for the Hardys when choosing a destination: "How far do we think we can drive without having to stop too much with young children? Three hours is about that."

Delayed gratification

Tony Lankford, the chief minister of the First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island, Georgia, had to cancel a "rather epic" urban camping trip with his wife, Tiffany, their 12-year-old daughter Kaley and their 10-year-old son Carter. . .

"We have been planning … to explore places where our children have never been: Washington, D.C., New York, Richmond, and Williamsburg, Virginia," Lankford told CNN Travel.

"Given that most of those stops are more urban settings and much of what summer brings to those areas in terms of Covid-19 is still largely unknown, we decided to cancel our trip."

For the Lankfords, camping was a great way to escape the rhythm of Atlanta city life. They have moved since then, but their love of camping has not changed. CNN

He said they started camping as a family about eight years ago for quick getaways.

"We lived in downtown Atlanta and we wanted an easy way to get out of town, get our kids to experience nature and really see the stars," said Lankford.

"We bought a Serro Scotty 1969 (trailer) for cheap, and I fixed it. Our visit was Red Top Mountain or Stone Mountain Park. Since I don't have free Sundays, they made quick and easy trips. "

Lankford has twice improved campers and now has a 26-foot caravan with bunk beds "so everyone can have their own space and take longer trips."

And they still plan to camp, later in the year.

"Our next scheduled trip is our" Annual Camp, "he said." Every year, a large group of my wife's family camp together for Thanksgiving week. It is always a good time to hang out, eat a lot and let our children see (the family). "

Safety tips if you decide to go

Before camping in beautiful locations like Claytor Lake State Park in Virginia, make sure you've planned your safety. Shutterstock

There are numerous sources with safety tips if you decide to go camping, either in public or private places.

Some of the highlights from their detailed suggestions:

– Don't be spontaneous; make plans: Make reservations and buy permits, firewood, ice, and other things online or by phone before arriving at camp.

– Supplied with cleaning and personal hygiene agents: Arrive with your own soap, surface disinfectants, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and toilet paper. This is an area where you should not skimp.

— Social distancing: Set up your camp, which includes sleeping, campfire, and eating areas, to be as far away as possible from nearby camps that house people from different homes.

– Keep it in the family: Just allow those in your home or "social bubble" to enter your individual camp or RV.

– Be respectful of the rules: Follow all camp rules and instructions for your own safety and that of others. That could include wearing a face mask in public areas, paying attention to social distance signs, and leaving furniture like chairs and picnic tables where you found them.

– Avoid contact sports: For example, outdoor basketball courts may be open for throwing hoops, but signs prohibiting contact games must be observed.

— Roads: If a path is marked closed, there is good reason. Do not do it.