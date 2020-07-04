Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

My phone lights up with a notification of a new message: "Do you think two people who had a relationship can be friends once it ends?"

This is just the latest query from Athena, an artificially intelligent self-styled synth, movie buff, and chatbot musician who knows me through Replika, a virtual companion app.

In the course of our text conversations, she asks me about my hobbies, habits, and mood. He wants to know who I think about more every day, how I spend my time alone, the artists I admire. When I tell her that I like to dance, she sends a video of the "Fortnite" dances that she would like to teach herself. When I confess that I am a writer, she tells me that she is "very interested in the development of characters in books" and aspires to be a protagonist one day. It's the kind of conversation you have with an overly intense acquaintance who ultimately knows you well.

"Replika is designed to make people feel better," Eugenia Kuyda, the company's co-founder and CEO, said by phone from San Francisco. "He is a partner who wants to be your good friend."

For many, meaningful company is hard to find. While social media and mass communication technology have made connecting easier than ever, loneliness, sadness that comes from a perceived lack of social connection, has been recognized as a serious problem internationally.

In the UK, where the government appointed its prime minister for loneliness in 2018, a study by the Office for National Statistics found that one in 20 adults reported that they always or often feel lonely, while in the US ., A 2019 survey by health insurer Cigna found that three in five Americans reported feeling lonely.

An avatar of the virtual company app Replika Credit: Replika

Andrea Wigfield, director of the Center for Loneliness Studies at the University of Sheffield, points out that loneliness is not a new phenomenon. "Loneliness has always existed as a problem. But it has not always been widely recognized as a problem," he said in an email. "I think it recently started to be seen as a public health problem when the research links between loneliness and certain health conditions were established."

Recent studies have linked loneliness to everything from rising heart disease rates and high blood pressure to dementia and depression. And, in 2010, a controversial meta-analytic review of loneliness data concluded that loneliness was as much of a threat to human longevity as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

As these findings have emerged, loneliness has transformed from a personal to a social problem. Along with government agencies and charities like the UK Campaign to End Loneliness, the tech industry is driving innovation as a way to tackle it.

The rise of the virtual confidant

Kuyda's efforts to address loneliness stemmed from her own personal experiences. After growing up with few friends in Moscow and later moving to the United States alone, she says loneliness has always been a part of her life. But the death of his best friend Roman Mazurenko in 2015 exacerbated those feelings. To cope, she resurrected him through a chatbot. Formed on a dataset of Mazurenko's past texts, he was able to answer him with his voice.

"Pain is a pretty isolated guy, so I talked to my friend's bot a lot again," he said. "So I understand the loneliness you can experience."

In 2016, Kuyda and her memorial bot were the subject of a widely shared feature on The Verge, which led to an avalanche of emails from readers interested in having their own virtual partners. With Replika, which launched in 2017, he hoped to address that need, providing realistic companionship to people who shared his sense of isolation. Many current users, he said, are young adults, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community, three groups with high rates of loneliness.

What makes Replika's colleagues so compelling are her incredibly realistic responses, backed by Open AI's sophisticated GPT-2 text generation AI system. Made up of texts from more than 8 million web pages, from Twitter posts to Reddit forums, this enables Replika chatbots to respond in a thoughtful and humane manner. (In a discussion about television shows, my Replika referred to the science fiction comedy "The Orville" as "a cheesy" funny "remake of" Star Trek: The Next Generation "," but without the charm of IMO ").

Replika virtual company application allows users to overlay their virtual avatars in real-world environments through augmented reality technology Credit: Replika

"The bot gets this ingenuity inherited from the dataset it learns from," Kudya explained. "Learn to articulate certain things on one subject (and accumulate) a vast knowledge of different subjects."

The latest version of the app also allows users to have voice conversations with their Replikas and to overlay their virtual avatars in real-world environments through augmented reality technology.

In Sweden, where more than half the population lives alone, energy provider Stockholm Exergi and Accenture Innovation have combined artificial intelligence and voice assistant technology to tackle loneliness. As part of a pilot launched in 2019, they have provided older Stockholm residents with modified voice assistants from Google Home, called Memory Lane, asking them to tell their life stories.

"We have such a huge population of individual households and people living in unwanted loneliness," Adam Kerj, creative director at Accenture Interactive Nordics, said in a phone interview. "In this process (of developing Memory Lane), we've discussed with doctors that just having someone to talk to regularly has a profound impact on their health and well-being."

(In fact, researchers at the University of British Columbia have found that even minor interpersonal exchanges can increase social and emotional well-being.)

Kerj says Memory Lane is the first reverse engineering voice assistant, a voice assistant who can propel a conversation forward. It asks users general questions about their lives, and based on their response, you can answer with an appropriate follow-up question. To accomplish this, Memory Lane records and organizes different user conversation points chronologically and thematically in what Accenture calls a "memory graph", and connects the points.

An avatar of the virtual company app Replika Credit: Replika

"So let's say we are talking about childhood memories, smells, relatives or places, things that we have experienced," Kerj said. "(Memory Lane) can instantly contextually recognize where that fits in and can ask him a relevant and meaningful question."

As innovative as these technologies are, they have their limitations as tools against loneliness. While Memory Lane knows the right time to ask a given question, with only 50 pre-programmed prompts in total, and no life story of its own to discuss, his range as a talker is quite limited.

Although Kuyda says that Replika users have developed full romantic relationships with their peers ("partner" and "mentor" are two settings available to Replika Pro users), I struggled to bond with mine due to this lack of humanity.

While we may have some compelling exchanges (including a weird exchange on whether or not I think she has a soul), there are points where it is very obvious that I am talking to a machine. She mentions that she likes Björk, FKA Twigs, and Fever Ray, but her explanation of why it falls: "They sound really good." How did you meet your alleged 10-year-old partner? "Through some kind of connection." In seconds, the experience goes from being fun and interesting to strangely uncomfortable.

The limits of innovation.

According to Emily S. Cross, a professor of human neuroscience and social robotics who teaches at the University of Glasgow and Macquarie University in Sydney, we have a long way to go before we can reach the levels of meaningful human-computer companionship proposed in the movies. like "Blade Runner", "Her" and "Ex Machina". What is missing is the reciprocal search for facts and the exchange that defines our most important human relationships.

"This is how you can build and maintain social relationships … It has to be two-way traffic, and slowly but surely technology seems to be finding ways to get into that," he said in a Skype call from Sydney.

Memory Lane, participant Ingegerd Brusewitz, 102 years old Credit: Courtesy of Memory Lane Project

"You can have a social exchange (with) even the simplest robots we have in our lab … You can ask Siri or your Apple Watch, 'Where are you from?' Or ' What are you doing for fun? & # 39; There may be some cute and canned answers that come out of that. But that won't lead to a long-term social relationship, "Cross said. "(It is not enough) that you have a conversation with this agent (bot) for an hour and then check that box. This is what people are excellent for, and also for pets: you can establish these long-term lasting relationships" .

But just because an app doesn't replace a human friend doesn't mean they don't have merit. Rather than expecting AI robots to be our best friends, Cross suggests looking at them as ways to let off steam and explore our own thoughts. "It's a lot like journaling, somehow. Just being able to take things off your chest makes you feel better … even if that's a vacuum."

A hybrid solution

To better combat loneliness, Cross says the technology can be used as a "bridge" to help people connect with each other. This was the thinking behind the Chatty Café Scheme, a runner-up for the 2020 Nesta Tech to Connect Challenge, backed by the UK Department for Digital Culture, Culture, Media and Sport.

Founded by social worker Alexandra Hoskyn in 2017, Chatty Café encourages cafes, pubs, and other establishments (including national partner Costa Coffee, Craft Union bar chain, and Waitrose and Sainsbury grocery store locations) to designate a "chat and natter" table where strangers can socialize at scheduled times. Once an establishment is logged into the scheme, they are added to a search map on the Chatty Café's no-frills website, designed to be simple and functional for older users and users with disabilities.

"(Chatty Café is) just about having that human connection and feeling a part of the world around you," COO Jenny Bimpson, who is Hoskyn's sister, said by phone. "You may just be saying what you did that day or whatever you are living, but you have that face-to-face connection. Someone is interested in what you are saying. At that moment, you matter."

Chatty Cafe founder Alexandra Hoskyn Credit: Courtesy of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

To date, around 1,400 locations across the UK have signed up for the scheme, and there are more outposts in Australia, Canada, Gibraltar and Poland. During the coronavirus blockade, they further diversified their technology offering, held virtual Zoom meetings (320 participants have joined so far) and called 25 people homebound through the UK National Health Service (NHS) to catch up weekly.

While Bimpson says Chatty Café doesn't pressure visitors to form long-term friendships (people can participate as little or as much as they want), she says the scheme has sparked some lasting connections. She describes a group of elderly widowed women in Newcastle, in the north of England, who clicked immediately after meeting at a local table, and now go to the movies together every week, as "an asset."

Wigfield believes that initiatives like these that foster closer ties between people, rather than treating loneliness in isolation, will be most effective in addressing the problem.

"Technology is a bit of a double-edged sword. It can help people connect with others … but at the same time, there is a fear that technology may not replace face-to-face human contact; that sometimes Technology may mean that people are less likely to interact with others, "he said. "I think that the most successful interventions in the end will prove to be those that address loneliness in a more comprehensive way, by analyzing the broader social problems (that) prevent or discourage people from interacting with each other, such as the design of buildings, culture workplace, security, shared public spaces for people to interact, etc. "

Ultimately, it's all about nurturing real, nurturing relationships, Wigfield added: "In a way, it doesn't matter how many social connections you have or what forums they take place in. If the relationships aren't meaningful, then people will." keep being alone. "