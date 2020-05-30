Can COVID-19 be obtained through the eyes?





The new coronavirus is usually spread to other people through the mouth and nose. But can you get sick if the virus gets into your eyes? Can you catch COVID-19 through your eyes? When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, one of the first safety measures that the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested to people is to start wearing face masks and protective covers. This is because the most common COVID-19 transmission route is through physical contact, as well as air droplets that can enter our noses and mouths. But can the virus be transmitted through the route of the eye? The question itself was recently raised by Joseph Fair, a virologist and NBC news contributor, who became seriously ill with COVID-19 after flying in a crowded plane where stewardesses were not wearing face masks. Fair himself, however, was wearing gloves and a face mask, but he had no eye protection. "My best guess was that it came through the eye route," he said recently, stating that he believes people should start wearing eye protection as well.

But while Fair is convinced that people should protect their eyes, most experts aren't sure, if only because of the fact that the coronavirus is still largely unknown. And researchers are still trying to understand how infections can occur through the eyes.

"I don't think we can answer that question with 100 percent confidence right now. But I think it is biologically possible," said H. Nida Sen, MD, director of the Uveitis Clinic at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, who he is also studying the new coronavirus itself. However, according to Elia Duh, MD, a researcher and professor of ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, there is research that points in this direction: "If there are drops that an infected individual is producing by coughing or sneezing or even talking, so the front of the eyes is directly exposed, just as the nasal passages are exposed. Also, people rub and touch their eyes a lot. So there is certainly vulnerability, "he said. But at this point, putting on a little extra protection wouldn't hurt while still taking precautions. More evidence is needed in the United States before the country can reopen, according to a study by Harvard Matthias Schrader / AP. (TagsToTranslate) eye protection (t) coronavirus (t) covid-19 (t) infections (t) covid-19 (t) eye (t) eye route (t) face mask (t) noses (t) mouth (t) nostrils (t) air droplets (t) researchers (t) ophthalmology (t) physical contact (t) news (t) update (t) report (t) coronavirus updates (t) covid-19 updates



