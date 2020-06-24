Can Greg Abbott admit that he made a mistake with the coronavirus?

(It broke the record set Monday, when 4,760 people in the state tested positive.)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, feeling that things, uh, are not going so well for his state, gave an interview to a local television outlet Tuesday in which he warned Texans that the coronavirus is really one thing.

Here is part of what he said (thanks to CNN's Allison Gordon for the transcript!):

"There are still many people in the state of Texas who believe that the spread of COVID-19 is not really a challenge … First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, disinfecting hands, maintaining a safe distance. And most importantly, because the spread is so fast right now, there is never a reason you have to leave your home, unless you need to leave. The safest place for you is your home. . "

What seems correct! The problem is that Abbott's words seem to be completely disconnected from his actions (this is also true for Republican governors in Arizona and Florida, where coronavirus cases are also on the rise).

Texas was one of the first states to reopen after the national coronavirus quarantine in March and April, as Abbott let his executive quarantine order expire on May 1. That was a week later than Georgia, the first state to reopen, but weeks earlier than many other states. (A complete list of when each state reopened is here.)

Earlier this month, Abbott announced that the state was moving to Phase III, which means that "all companies in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% of capacity, with very limited exceptions."

On June 12, even as cases rose in the state, Abbott insisted that "there was no real need to delay opening businesses in the state …" because we have so many hospital beds available for anyone who gets sick. "

Then there is Abbott's difficult-to-pinpoint stance on wearing masks.

In late April, when Harris County (Houston) officials tried to impose penalties for not wearing a mask, Abbott overturned them. "We highly recommend that everyone wear a mask," he said. "However, it is not a mandate. And we make it clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine. My executive order supersedes local orders, with respect to any type of fine or penalty for anyone who does not use a mask".

So last week, a spokeswoman for Abbott said this "None of these local officials has lifted a finger to impose sanctions and enforcement mechanisms currently available to them. The only time a county judge did this, a business owner ended up in jail." Which seems to suggest that local officials had every right to impose fines for not wearing masks.

As Texas Monthly recently wrote back and forth:

"Most Texans are willing to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic, but a very strong contingent to the right of the Republican Party has fooled Abbott every time he has established new restrictions, and big business is eager to do get everyone back on the job. Republican officials have tried to deflect this anger toward city and county officials. By overriding the mask mandates of local officials only to then allow them to reinstate the mandates in a slightly different way, Abbott is trying to do it in many different ways. "

Given the obvious increase in both cases and hospitalizations and continued confusion about his mask order (or not), what Abbott should surely do is curb the reopening of the state. Let's say they entered Phase III too quickly. Or that people may not have gotten the message when it comes to how much help masks help. Or how transmissible is Covid-19.

Look, Abbott could say any or all of these things. But the point is, you need to hit the "reset" button in your state's fight against the coronavirus. And so. Whether or not your political base likes it. And whether or not he thinks it makes him seem weak or ineffective.

Because you know what is worse than all those things together? The coronavirus is rampant in one of the country's most populous states.