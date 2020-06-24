Can Greg Abbott admit that he made a mistake with the coronavirus?

(It broke the record set Monday, when 4,760 people in the state tested positive.)
Here is part of what he said (thanks to CNN's Allison Gordon for the transcript!):
"There are still many people in the state of Texas who believe that the spread of COVID-19 is not really a challenge … First, we want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, disinfecting hands, maintaining a safe distance. And most importantly, because the spread is so fast right now, there is never a reason you have to leave your home, unless you need to leave. The safest place for you is your home. . "
What seems correct! The problem is that Abbott's words seem to be completely disconnected from his actions (this is also true for Republican governors in Arizona and Florida, where coronavirus cases are also on the rise).
On June 12, even as cases rose in the state, Abbott insisted that "there was no real need to delay opening businesses in the state …" because we have so many hospital beds available for anyone who gets sick. "
Then there is Abbott's difficult-to-pinpoint stance on wearing masks.
"Most Texans are willing to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic, but a very strong contingent to the right of the Republican Party has fooled Abbott every time he has established new restrictions, and big business is eager to do get everyone back on the job. Republican officials have tried to deflect this anger toward city and county officials. By overriding the mask mandates of local officials only to then allow them to reinstate the mandates in a slightly different way, Abbott is trying to do it in many different ways. "
Given the obvious increase in both cases and hospitalizations and continued confusion about his mask order (or not), what Abbott should surely do is curb the reopening of the state. Let's say they entered Phase III too quickly. Or that people may not have gotten the message when it comes to how much help masks help. Or how transmissible is Covid-19.
Look, Abbott could say any or all of these things. But the point is, you need to hit the "reset" button in your state's fight against the coronavirus. And so. Whether or not your political base likes it. And whether or not he thinks it makes him seem weak or ineffective.
Because you know what is worse than all those things together? The coronavirus is rampant in one of the country's most populous states.