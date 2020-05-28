Can pregnant women drink coffee?





Pregnancy is a delicate moment in a woman's life, since she has to eat for two, taking into account fetal development and her general health at the same time. During this time, doctors advise women about various things they can and cannot do, making women more cautious about the food they eat and the activities they can do. One of those concerns is whether drinking coffee will do more harm than good because of its caffeine content that presents potential risks to the fetus. Various guidelines on how much caffeine is acceptable for pregnant women to drink say that it is safe for women to consume between 200 and 300 mg per day. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Council for Medical and Health Research in Australia recommend not to exceed 300 mg per day, but this is pending review. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) suggest limiting caffeine intake to 200 mg or less per day. According to the advice outlined by EPSA, three cups of instant coffee is fine for pregnant women to drink. However, EPSA says that brewed coffee contains more caffeine, therefore it cannot be consumed with the same abandonment. The reason these restrictions are suggested is because caffeine digests and metabolizes at a much slower rate in pregnant women, which could reach the fetus through the placenta and enter the bloodstream. A baby who is still in the developmental stages could not avoid the risks associated with caffeine absorption. While exposed to caffeine, it builds up in the fetus' body and brain. Pregnant woman. Photo courtesy of Bich Ngoc Le, Public Domain. A review of studies looking at how caffeine affected pregnancies showed an increased likelihood of low birth weight, premature delivery, and miscarriage. Treasure McGuire, an associate professor (Pharmacology) at Bond University, told The Conversation that all the studies indicating that caffeine consumption could negatively affect baby's development are merely observational and incidental. Therefore, it is not possible to establish a cause and effect relationship with the available pharmacological studies.

Hannah Dahlen, a professor of obstetrics and associate dean of Western Sydney University School of Nursing and Midwifery, said women have a natural aversion to coffee during the early stages of their pregnancies. This also occurs when the chances of miscarriage are higher, making it easier for women to avoid drinking entirely. Dahlen suggested decaf coffee and tea for women who still yearn for their daily dose.

Women should also be cautious after giving birth. Breastfeeding mothers may want to cut back on their caffeine because it could spread to babies and make them irritable and unable to sleep. . (tagsToTranslate) pregnant women (t) pregnant women caffeine (t) pregnant women coffee (t) low birth rate (t) premature delivery (t) miscarriages



