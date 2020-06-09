Can the American Black Lives Matter movement trigger an African awakening?

My friend, like any black mother, was alarmed. He couldn't understand how his son got to that point in his thinking. After taking a moment, she replied, "Well, if you're going to insist on not having black people at your party, technically that means you can't come to your own party, and neither can your other friends, your brother, and your dad." Her daughter paused, weighed the pros and cons, and reluctantly responded a little; "Well, I guess we can invite everyone then."
And it's not just her, many young digitally savvy armchair activists from across Africa are emerging to champion this compelling movement unfolding on social media platforms in their rooms.
African teens and others must show absolute solidarity with their black brothers in the United States by supporting #BlackLivesMatter. On a deeper level, it could be argued that because the African-American condition is rooted in slavery and ours in colonialism, and the architects of both are white, there is a common understanding that links Africans to this movement.
Either way, this movement clearly has global appeal, and not just for teens. This is partially inspired by the simplicity of the #BlackLivesMatter message and the dichotomy of its protagonists, the black victim versus the white perpetrator. But what happens when blacks are victims and perpetrators? Do black lives matter so much then?
Despite progress on the continent, our growing economies, legitimate democracies, cultural contributions, and increasing importance on the global stage, there are still too many examples of massive injustices perpetrated by black people towards other black people every day, with little attention and almost without outrage Without headlines, few hashtags and no movement to denounce injustice.
Blacks in Africa may not be dying as a result of racism, but too many are dying because of their ethnicity, political beliefs, poverty, and gender.
As Africans we have our own George Floyd, Eric Garner and Manuel Ellis. Post-apartheid examples from South Africa include Andries Tatane killed in 2011 during a "service delivery protest"; then there was the Marikana Massacre in 2012, where 34 striking mining workers were shot dead by the police; and most recently Collins Khoza, who was allegedly killed during Covid-19's confinement in the country. And it's not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, there is the recent alleged police shooting of Tina Ezekwe, 16, and in Kenya, the case of Yassin Hussein Moyo, 13, who was killed on his balcony at his home.
The continent that gave us icons like Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, has also given us thousands of anonymous heroes who have sacrificed their lives without recognition or campaign. The Rwandan genocide, the xenophobic uprisings in South Africa, the current reign of terror by Boko Haram in Nigeria are stark reminders of these nameless heroes; Black Africans who suffered at the hands of black Africans. They remind us that the distribution of injustice is not the exclusive domain of whites, nor is it always about race. Africans are equally complicit in ensuring that black lives don't always matter.
In an ironic move on May 29, the African Union issued a statement condemning Floyd's murder, calling on the United States to "guarantee the total elimination of all forms of discrimination based on race or ethnicity." It is ironic because there is not the same level of outrage when examples of inhumane treatment of black people by black people in our countries are exposed. Why is that? Do you remember the saying? "When you point one finger at the other, are there three fingers pointing at you?"
Making a case for African lives that matter to them is not demeaning. #BlackLivesMatter, on the contrary, pays tribute to the movement. We can learn lessons on how to launch campaigns that capture the world, create social change for us and elevate the plight of the oppressed in Africa.