Can the American Black Lives Matter movement trigger an African awakening?







My friend, like any black mother, was alarmed. He couldn't understand how his son got to that point in his thinking. After taking a moment, she replied, "Well, if you're going to insist on not having black people at your party, technically that means you can't come to your own party, and neither can your other friends, your brother, and your dad." Her daughter paused, weighed the pros and cons, and reluctantly responded a little; "Well, I guess we can invite everyone then."

I tell that story not to illustrate the challenges of parenthood or that racism comes from unexpected places, but to share some good news; Today that same confused girl is now a teenager living in South Africa and has become a great activist and influential ambassador in her social media circles for the #BlackLivesMatter campaign led by the United States.

And it's not just her, many young digitally savvy armchair activists from across Africa are emerging to champion this compelling movement unfolding on social media platforms in their rooms.

African teens and others must show absolute solidarity with their black brothers in the United States by supporting #BlackLivesMatter. On a deeper level, it could be argued that because the African-American condition is rooted in slavery and ours in colonialism, and the architects of both are white, there is a common understanding that links Africans to this movement.