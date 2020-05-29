Can the Keto diet help alleviate migraine symptoms?





There is this theory that the ketogenic diet or the keto diet can alleviate migraine and its symptoms. But is there scientific evidence to back this up? A migraine is a neurological condition characterized by severe shooting pain, typically on one side of the head. In addition to debilitating headaches, it also comes with other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound, according to Mayo Clinic. On the other hand, the ketogenic diet is defined as a diet rich in fat and low in carbohydrates. and it has moderate protein. Followers of this diet drastically cut down on carbohydrates in favor of fats so that your body can reach the metabolic state known as ketosis, according to WebMD. In addition to weight loss, the keto diet also offers other health benefits. One of them is to control epilepsy and prevent other brain disorders. As such, some believe that this eating plan can also address migraines. To better understand its possible anti-migraine effect, you must first understand what the keto diet does to the body when it goes into ketosis. According to Healthline, when the body reaches this metabolic state, blood ketone levels rise above the normal range. Ketone bodies are chemicals that the body produces when there is an insufficient amount of insulin in the blood. Apparently, the body breaks down fat instead of glucose from carbohydrates for energy in this state. Acetone, acetoacetate, and beta-hydroxybutyrate are the three ketone bodies that the body produces in the keto diet, according to MedicineNet.

Certain studies have found that ketone bodies produced in a keto diet can restore brain excitability and energy metabolism, preventing brain inflammation in people with migraines. The exact mechanism remains unclear, but scientists argue that the keto diet can relieve migraine and its symptoms.

A 2015 study found that women who followed the ketogenic diet for one month experienced fewer migraines than those who did not follow the diet. This was observed in addition to the finding that women who followed the keto diet had significant weight loss. To determine if the reduction in migraine frequency was due to weight loss from the keto diet, the researchers conducted a follow-up study. This time they compared the average frequency of migraine between people who lost weight through the ketogenic diet and those who lost weight using a non-ketogenic diet. They found that those on the keto diet experienced fewer migraine attacks compared to those on a different diet. Although it appears that the keto diet can actually alleviate migraines, experts said more research is needed before reaching a conclusion on this matter. Migraines or recurring headaches can cause severe pain, sensitivity to light, and nausea. Hermes Rivera / Unsplash. [TagsToTranslate] keto



