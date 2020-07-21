Can Trump convince skeptical 2020 voters that he is qualified for reelection?

And the story underscores the risks to Trump if he can't shake off the negative judgments. While relatively few U.S. first-term presidents have not been reelected, every elected incumbent who has lost since the 20th century began, a list that includes William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush – lost big time. And their resounding defeats were based on voter convictions that those presidents had failed in the greatest challenges facing the United States at the time.

Trump's deficit now "is not something that can be tactically maneuvered," says Liam Donovan, a Republican consultant. "There has to be some sort of fundamental turning point that gives people hope or reassurance that some form of normalcy will return."

Put another way, Trump at this point seems to be running not so much against Biden as against the pandemic. And, as cases and hospitalizations increase, the death toll increases and the economy continues in crisis, the pandemic is decisively winning that confrontation.

Trump's advisers, as aides to all incumbent presidents facing widespread public discontent, insist they make the reelection campaign "an election, not a referendum" by shifting the focus of their own performance to the fitness of their opponent. In practice, for holders of both parties, this has been extremely difficult to do.

In races involving a president seeking reelection, polls consistently show that the most powerful predictor is voter evaluation of that president's performance. Both Edison Research exit polls conducted for a consortium of media organizations and the longest running American National Election Studies at the University of Michigan highlight the same clear pattern: no matter the strengths or weaknesses of their opponents, the presidents Acting win the vast majority of voters who approve of their job performance and lose the vast majority of those who disapprove, especially those who strongly disapprove.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, for example, in their 2004 and 2012 re-election campaigns, respectively, won approximately 90% of voters who approved of their performances and lost a slightly higher proportion than those who disapproved, according to the Exit surveys. Voters who "strongly disapproved" of Obama's performance in 2012 voted 96% -1% against him, while Bush lost those who "strongly disapproved" of 97% -2%.

Likewise, President George H.W. Bush won only 5% of voters who strongly disapproved of his performance in his 1992 defeat, and President Bill Clinton won only 2% of those voters in his 1996 victory, according to surveys by the United States National Election Studies. . In 1980 Jimmy Carter did a little better, but still, 9 out of 10 of those who disapproved of his performance voted against him in his losing campaign that year, according to the same polls.

According to polls, incumbent presidents have generally been more successful in retaining the most contentious voters who report that "something" disapproves of their performances: Carter, Clinton, and Bush, father and son, won between about a fifth and a quarter of those voters, while Obama had approximately 1 in 11.

Trying to change the subject

The reelection of George W. Bush in 2004 is considered the most successful recent effort by a incumbent to tip the campaign's focus from his own record to the aptitude of his challenger, then-Democratic Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts. The Bush campaign and his allies criticized Kerry as a flip-flopper who had overstated his Vietnam war record, while painting the headline as a determined "decisive" person who voters could trust to defend their convictions, even when they were not completely agree with them. .

But even with that onslaught, Bush only backed his support for 50.7% of the popular vote, at most a couple of points before his approval rating, which was below 50% in many polls that fall.

There was a "very limited universe" of voters who disapproved of Bush but could still endorse him because Kerry liked him less, "which made him a real challenge," says Mark McKinnon, senior adviser to the Bush campaign. "We had to thread the needle."

Even with that barrage of publicity against his rival, exit polls showed that Bush faced near-total rejection from voters who strongly disapproved of his own performance. That precedent underscores the challenge Trump faces, because "the vast majority of his disapprovers strongly disapprove," says Alan Abramowitz, a political scientist at Emory University.

National polls released last week by Quinnipiac University, NBC / Wall Street Journal, and ABC / Washington Post found that at least 50% of voters strongly disapprove of Trump's job performance (another 6% -7% of voters in every poll disapprove of him.) Like his predecessors, Trump faces a stampede toward his opponent among those deeply discontented voters: In last week's Quinnipiac poll, only 2% of voters who strongly disapproved of Trump's job performance said they preferred it. Biden, while 89% elected the former vice president. (The rest were undecided or preferred third-party candidates.) In the ABC / Washington Post poll, Biden led 94% -1% among those who strongly disapproved of Trump's performance.

See the 2020 presidential election polls

Abramowitz recently studied more than two dozen national polls since early March that asked voters for their assessments of Trump's overall performance and his handling of other problems, including the economy and the coronavirus outbreak. His conclusion was that voter views on Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak predicted his verdict on his overall performance far more than any other issue.

That's another ominous trend for Trump, because polls have converged. Even when the president announced plans on Monday to resume the coronavirus task force briefings and tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask, Quinnipiac, NBC / Wall Street Journal and ABC / Washington Post polls found that almost exactly three fifths of americans disapprove of his response to the virus. Trump now faces overwhelming campaign rejection from those with that opinion: In the standoff against Biden, the ABC / Washington Post poll found that Trump earned only 5% of those who disapprove of his coronavirus performance, while Quinnipiac put his Support between them 7% and the NBC / WSJ poll 10%, according to unpublished figures provided by the pollsters.

"I think basically this race is about managing a crisis right now, and he's not managing it well," says McKinnon. "That is erasing the sun on everything else."

While Trump has surprisingly disconnected from the fight against the outbreak, his campaign is investing heavily in efforts to discredit Biden, portraying him as a secret leftist and linking him to the violence that accompanied some of the protests following the police murder. George Floyd's this spring. Amid fiery images of urban looting, a new Trump announcement flatly states, "You will not be safe in Joe Biden's America."

Cracks up front for Biden?

Whether it's Trump's publicity storming, Biden's low profile since he got the Democratic nomination, or his intrinsic limitations as a candidate, the former vice president's own image with the public remains equivocal. The NBC / WSJ and Quinnipiac polls, as well as a previous July poll from Monmouth University, found that approximately 45% of Americans have an unfavorable view of him; the latter two reported that roughly the majority of Americans viewed it favorably, though NBC / WSJ put that number much lower, at just a little over 1 in 3. Another recent survey of Monmouth in the critical state of Pennsylvania found that There were slightly more voters there than Biden viewed unfavorably than favorably.

These numbers have sparked the attention of some strategists in both parties, who they believe could indicate cracks in the foundation of Biden's substantial leadership over Trump, which CNN put at 12 percentage points in its latest poll poll, published Monday.

"He's a bit of a canary in the coal mine," says McKinnon.

Republican pollster Glen Bolger agrees: "If I were the people of Biden, I would be nervous about my image," he says, particularly because favorable numbers can predict the direction of a race before the change is evident in the test. vote.

Most Democrats do not express as much concern: They point out that Biden's favorable numbers, while mediocre, are far better than the strongly negative views that Hillary Clinton faced from voters at the moment, and that while voters who had points Negative views of both candidates in 2016. Mostly backed by Trump, Biden now leads comfortably among those "double enemies."

Still, Democratic pollster Sean McElwee, co-founder and CEO of liberal group Data for Progress, says that while he believes "Biden is in the driver's seat right now … the most likely scenario to push" is that Trump increases the proportion of voters who are negative towards both candidates and then "able to recover that proportion of voters".

McElwee's response is that all groups in the Democratic constellation should invest less money in the negative case against Trump – "Trump is already being hit by reality, so to speak" – and more in building a positive case for Biden , especially to younger voters of color. "Right now, there are a lot of voters who (think) Biden is an old target they've never heard of," he says.

Such derogatory perceptions could threaten Biden's youth participation. But in national polls, voters unhappy with Trump continue to give Biden big leads, regardless of his views on the former vice president. In last week's Quinnipiac poll, for example, only 39% of independents said they viewed Biden favorably, yet he got 51% of his votes and directed Trump comfortably. Even more emphatically, the poll showed that Biden attracted nearly two-thirds of the vote between the ages of 18 and 34, despite only slightly more than a third viewing it favorably.

Biden's cast of votes against Trump closely followed his favorability among some groups, including whites and college-educated older adults, but overall the results underscore the conclusion of analysts in both parties such as Donovan, who flatly says: "It is not going to be a race on Joe Biden. It is going to be a race on the President and how he is behaving in the final stretch."

Josh Schwerin, director of communications and senior strategist at Priorities USA, the leading Democratic super-CAP, also predicts that Trump will fight to shift the race's foothold towards any of the goals he's raising, such as "angry mobs" and "extreme left fascism". "he conjured in his belligerent speech on Mount Rushmore commemorating the feast of July 4.

"If your plan is to convince voters that the pandemic and recession are less important than the Fox News sack men, it is a losing strategy," says Schwerin. "The most important thing Trump could do to improve his position is to fight the pandemic, and he is not doing it."

What history tells us

In both games, strategists are deeply ambivalent about whether Biden can maintain his outsized lead in the polls. History points them to different conclusions.

Recent history says no. Because the country is so highly polarized and so divided between the parties, many are inclined towards the assumption that the end result will be closer, perhaps much closer than what surveys now document. No presidential candidate has won by a double-digit margin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

But the longest history of headlines defeated by reelection points to the alternative possibility: that the race remains one-sided as long as the majority of voters are dissatisfied with Trump's performance.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

First-time presidents have not lost so often in United States history: only five who were renamed did so in the 19th century and five more during the 20th century. (No headline has already lost in this century.) The defeats of the 19th century sometimes involved relatively small changes of support: for example, after Benjamin Harrison narrowly beat President Grover Cleveland at the Election College in 1888 (while losing the popular vote), Cleveland narrowly dethroned Harrison four years later.

But since the early 20th century, the changes have been much greater in races involving defeated starters.

Republican William Howard Taft saw his share of the vote collapse by more than 28 percentage points from 1908 to his staggeringly weak third place behind winner Woodrow Wilson and independent candidate Theodore Roosevelt in 1912. Republican Herbert Hoover lost nearly 19 points. of his 1928 vote. He shares in his crushing defeat in 1932 by Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Democrat Jimmy Carter's turnout fell more than 9 points from his 1976 victory to his decisive loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 three-way race. In 1992, Republican George H.W. Bush's turnout in the vote fell 16 points from his 1988 victory, even though Ross Perot's success in attracting some disaffected voters to his independent candidacy limited the margin of Bill Clinton's victory. None of the defeated headlines drew more than 41% of the vote, on where Trump is voting today.

The only losing starter who kept his career close was Gerald Ford in 1976, and he deserves two asterisks. He is the only president on this list who was not first elected in his own right (he took office after Richard Nixon resigned in 1974), and although he finished close to Carter in 1976, Ford's 48% vote percentage still it represented a huge decrease of nearly 13 percentage points from the Nixon total four years earlier.

The story at the Electoral College is similar. Each of these defeated incumbents experienced a net decrease of approximately 500 Electoral College votes or more: Bush, for example, went from an Electoral College advantage of 315 votes in 1988 to a deficit of 202 votes in 1992. Carter went from a He cast a 57-point vote in 1976 to a deficit of 440 votes in 1980. (Taft, Hoover, and Ford suffered even bigger falls from their party's accounts four years earlier.)

In today's highly polarized atmosphere, when partisan attachments are considered much more "sticky" than a few decades ago, almost none of the parties can imagine such an uneven outcome. But if the virus continues to rage, and most Americans continue to believe Trump has mishandled it, it could find itself in the awkward company of the Oval Office's predecessors who also faced public lawsuits that they failed, and then paid an electoral price. massive.