Can Trump keep winning? Why is it silly to tell the president

It was only a matter of time before the mainstream media, increasingly confident that Donald Trump would lose the election, began hurting members of the Biden administration.

The New York Times has already asked readers to vote who they want in the Cabinet (Susan Rice for Secretary of State, Elizabeth Warren for Treasury, Kamala Harris for Attorney General if they are not elected as Joe's running mate. ).

A deeply informed follow-up by Michelle Cottle about who has Biden's ear says that as the election nears, "the attention of Democrats will shift to the transition process and who should do what in a possible Biden government." At that point, experts say, things will really go crazy. "

But a note of warning, despite the polls and the punditry: I remember when there was a lot of media speculation about who would be intervened in the Dukakis administration. And in the Hillary administration.

Which brings me to this question: Can Trump, who is clearly creeping in late July, get this out?

With the rise of the coronavirus ruining the summer (and national security adviser Robert O’Brien its latest victim), with the economy in difficulty and many schools with little chance of reopening their doors, can the President return?

My answer is yes, if only because three months is a lifetime in politics, the presidency is a powerful platform, and Biden will eventually have to face the limelight of scrutiny. In November 2016, when almost all my colleagues were wondering how big Hillary Clinton's margin would be, I said that it was still possible for Trump to win.

So what would have to happen for Trump to overcome some pretty steep obstacles?

"All you have to do is change absolutely everything about how you deal with the two great crises the country is facing," writes liberal columnist Paul Waldman in the Washington Post. In other words, if you want to be re-elected, you need to do your job.

"That would start with admitting that his performance in dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster."

The Atlantic, which supported Trump's challenge long before House Democrats made it happen, presents a number of possibilities.

The economy, an area where the president still enjoys at least 50 percent support, may recover stronger than expected.

The survey could be wrong again. Kellyanne Conway tells journalist Peter Nicholas that the 2016 problems have not been solved. And remember, polls would have to be conducted in enough battlefield states to tip the Electoral College.

Equally important is how Biden, who has been trying to build an alliance with Bernie Sanders, performs on the stretch. The former vice president "still symbolizes a mark of establishment centrism that leaves some younger voters and others in the party's activist wing uninspired … If Sanders' primary voters stay home on Election Day by pique, that could harm Biden's chances, especially in the case of gaining swing states. " And if some state polling places are a disaster, as they have been in recent primaries, many Biden supporters may not vote.

I'd say the questions go deeper on the Biden side of the equation. Right now, with a discreet strategy that includes few interviews, Biden is the candidate who is not Trump, the apparently safe alternative for all those who are unhappy or exhausted by the president. And he's been smart not to bite Trump's hook or get into Twitter fights.

But as he finally performs more in public, Biden will suffer the inevitable setbacks. However, those who hope it will ruin the debates forget that he handled himself well in the primary clashes, even on free nights, and Trump is setting the bar ridiculously low by attacking Biden as confused and incoherent.

The biggest danger is that Biden will be dragged too far to the left by Bernie's forces, making it easier for Republicans to brand him a captive of the Socialists. The escalation of violence in cities like Seattle and Portland, even if spurred by Trump's deployment of federal forces, could cast doubt on Biden's willingness to restore order in Democrat-run cities.

None of this means that Trump has an easy path to re-election. But he could win, which would shock the media types whose hearts are preparing to cover the Biden presidency, and not for the first time.