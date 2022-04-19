The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Can we change our behavior? It’s a good question. Sometimes it can be easy to feel like we’ll always be the way we are. Whether we blame genetics or our upbringing, we often fail to take responsibility for our behavior. Ultimately, our behavior defines us, so it’s important that we consider ways to optimize it and create a happier life for ourselves and those around us.

One specific form of therapy, known as cognitive-behavioral therapy, or CBT, is all about helping people change their behavior. This article will explore CBT and how it may be able to help us change our behavior to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

Behavior 101

First off, what does “behavior” refer to and what dictates it? Behavior signifies the ensemble of our words and actions. In short, behavior is everything we do or say. That’s a lot, right?

But what influences our behavior, you ask? That’s a tough question as there are so many factors that play into why we are the way we are and why we choose to do the things we do.

From genetics or a lack of sleep to upbringing and your social environment, there are many reasons why we may or may not behave in a certain way.

Now, let’s look at CBT (cognitive-behavioral therapy) and how it might help us to modify our behavior.

Cognitive-behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a prominent form of therapy that is now practiced all over the world. It can be considered a form of talk therapy, or psychotherapy.

So, how does CBT aim to change behavior? Let’s dive into it by exploring how CBT works, why it’s used, and how you can start CBT treatment yourself should you be interested.

How CBT Works

CBT will generally be carried out with a licensed therapist or counselor. It is often set up in a structured way, with the planning of a certain number of sessions.

CBT works by making people more aware of their thought patterns. The main idea behind it is that by changing negative or false thinking we can handle life’s challenges more effectively.

It may be used on its own or as part of a more holistic treatment. For example, medication may also be prescribed or other mindfulness tactics, such as yoga and meditation, may be recommended.

Why CBT May Be Utilized

So, why would CBT be utilized? CBT is often a go-to method chosen for anyone who may be experiencing difficulties in their life. While many people with mental health disorders may undergo CBT, it can be used on anyone, whether or not they have a condition.

Since CBT can help modify behaviors, it is often chosen to help with behavioral issues such as addiction, self-harm, eating disorders, and other such issues.

It may also help with phobias, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other common mental health disorders.

How To Start CBT

How to start CBT? The answer is relatively simple: find a licensed therapist or counselor near you who practices CBT. As CBT is one of the most common methods of therapy, it shouldn’t be difficult to find someone who practices it.

That said, you can also try online therapy—or teletherapy—if you do not have someone in your area who practices CBT.

CBT is often covered by insurance, although you should verify that before starting.

Conclusion

Can we change our behavior? The short answer is yes. The longer answer is that it’s complicated.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy, or CBT, may be the solution you’re looking for when it comes to changing your behavior. Whether you have a phobia, addiction, anxiety, depression, another mental health issue, or are just looking for ways to improve your life, CBT may be solid option to try.