We live in a world where everybody, athletes and non-athletes, are becoming increasingly aware of overall health, with a heightened focus on natural wellness supplements.

In recent years, CBD has quickly become the “it” item in health and wellness circles. The cannabinoid has many potential therapeutic effects, rendering it beneficial for all kinds of people, including athletes.

Many professional athletes are turning to CBD to help manage stress, pain, and sleep patterns. CBD is available in numerous forms, including oils, capsules, topicals, and gummies. CBD gummies provide athletes with a delicious, convenient, and easy way to take the cannabinoid.

You can find high-quality CBD gummies for sale from various online CBD retailers.

You might be wondering if it’s legal for professional athletes to use CBD. Or do they run the risk of being disqualified from competition for taking CBD gummies? Read on to learn more.

Is CBD Prohibited in Sports?

As of 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances – both in and out of competition. Thus, CBD is technically legal for athletes.

The organization still bans all natural and synthetic cannabinoids. This list includes cannabis, hashish, natural and synthetic THC, and any other cannabinoids that mimic the effects of THC. The exception is CBD, which they allow athletes to use at will.

However, it’s important to check the rules of each sporting organization since some may still restrict CBD use. Each sports league or association is free to make its own rules on CBD use.

While the NHL and MLB have lenient policies toward cannabis use, the NFL has had a notoriously rocky history with CBD. The organization approved the use of CBD in 2020 but still has some strict rules regarding its use.

Although the sporting industry has come a long way, there is still controversy regarding CBD because of its association with THC, also derived from cannabis. Thus, although it is legal for athletes in many sports to use CBD gummies, you should still exercise caution.

What Are the Risks of Using CBD Gummies for Athletes?

While sporting organizations across the board have become more open to CBD use, marijuana, (specifically THC) continues to be banned.

Athletes using CBD gummies must be aware of the THC levels. In general, to be deemed legal, CBD products should be hemp-derived, and THC levels should not exceed 0.3%.

Some CBD products may contain more THC than marketed. This could lead to a positive drug test since THC may be detected in your system even if you took CBD gummies.

Therefore, buying CBD gummies from trustworthy and reputable brands that publish lab reports is important. Lab testing verifies cannabinoid content and potency, and test results should be available for customers to view. The lab report must confirm that THC levels don’t exceed 0.3%.

Another thing to consider is that some sports organizations may allow CBD use out-of-competition but prohibit it in-competition. Cannabinoids, like CBD and THC, can stay in the system long after you have used them.

Athletes should be aware that they may be disqualified from competition if prohibited substances are found in their system. This is regardless of when the substance was consumed. Therefore, if your particular sports league has a strict stance against cannabis use, it’s best to avoid such products.

The Best CBD Gummies for Athletes

There are typically three formulations to choose from when it comes to CBD products.



Full-spectrum: Alongside CBD, full-spectrum products contain a full array of hemp plant compounds. This includes other cannabinoids, including THC, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Broad-spectrum : Similar to full-spectrum products but are THC-free. Some other compounds may also be removed.

Isolate: CBD isolate is stripped of all other active ingredients and cannabinoids. It’s pure CBD and is completely THC-free.

Since isolate formulas are pure CBD and don’t contain any THC, it’s the best option for athletes shopping for CBD gummies.

That said, it’s still important to buy from reputable brands and check lab reports since some unscrupulous companies may advertise their CBD gummies as isolate formulas when they’re not.

Final Thoughts on CBD Gummies in Competition

CBD products are becoming less taboo as more people start to understand its benefits. Many high-profile athletes now use the cannabinoid for its array of wellness benefits.

As per the World Anti-Doping Agency, CBD is no longer a prohibited substance. Therefore, athletes shouldn’t be disqualified from competition for taking CBD gummies. However, it depends on the sports league or association the athlete is part of since some organizations may still ban its use.

Moreover, athletes should be wary of the company they source CBD gummies from. They are hemp-derived and contain no more than 0.3% THC. CBD isolate formulas are best since they contain pure CBD.