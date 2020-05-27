Can you catch COVID-19 through your eyes?







You can catch COVID-19 if an infected person coughs or sneezes, and contagious drops get into your nose or mouth. But can you get sick if the virus gets into your eyes?

Virologist Joseph Fair, PhD, a contributor to NBC News, expressed concern when he became seriously ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. From a hospital bed in his hometown of New Orleans, he told the network that he had flown in a crowded plane where stewardesses were not wearing masks. He was wearing a mask and gloves, but no eye protection.

"My best guess," he told the interviewer, "was that it came through the eye path."

When asked if people should start wearing eye protection, Fair replied, "In my opinion, yes."

While Fair is convinced that eye protection helps, other experts are unsure. So much is unknown about the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that researchers are still trying to establish whether the infection can actually occur through the eyes.

"I don't think we can answer that question with 100% confidence right now," says H. Nida Sen, MD, director of the Uveitis Clinic at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, MD, and a clinical investigator who is studying Los COVID-19 effects on the eye. But, she says, "I think it is biologically plausible."

Some research has begun to point in that direction, according to Elia Duh, MD, a researcher and professor of ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

The transparent tissue that covers the whites of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid, known as the conjunctiva, "can be infected by other viruses, such as the adenoviruses associated with the common cold and the herpes simplex virus," he says.

There is the same possibility of infection with SARS-CoV-2, says Duh. "If there are drops that an infected individual is producing by coughing or sneezing or even talking, then the front of the eyes is directly exposed, as are the nasal passages. Also, people rub and touch the eyes a lot." the vulnerability certainly already exists. "

To study whether SARS-CoV-2 could infect the eyes, Duh and other Johns Hopkins researchers looked at whether cells on the surface of the eye had key elements that made the virus more likely to enter and infect them.

In their study, which is now being peer-reviewed, the team examined 10 post-mortem eyes and five surgical conjunctiva specimens from patients who did not have the coronavirus. They wanted to see if the cells on the surface of the eyes produced the key receptor for the coronavirus, the ACE2 receptor.

For SARS-CoV-2 to enter a cell, "the cell has to have ACE2 on its surface for the coronavirus to latch on and enter the cell," says Duh.

There isn't much research on ACE2 and cells on the surface of the eye, he says. With the team's findings, "We were really surprised that ACE2 was clearly present in the cells on the surface of all the samples." Furthermore, the researchers found that cells on the surface of the eye also produce TMPRSS2, an enzyme that helps the virus enter the cell.

More research is needed to get a definitive answer, Duh says. But "all this evidence together seems to suggest that there is a good chance that the cells on the ocular surface are susceptible to coronavirus infection."

If that's the case, the virus could be transmitted through the tear ducts that connect the eyes to the nasal cavity and subsequently infect respiratory cells, he says.

Edward E. Manche, MD, a professor of ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine, says that while doctors don't know for sure, many think an eye infection can occur. "I think it is now widely believed that it can be acquired through the eye. The way the virus works, it is most often transmitted through the mouth and nostrils. We have mucosa tissues where it can enter."

Manche says the eyes would be "the least common mode of transmission."

In addition to looking into the eyes as an input, the researchers are also exploring whether people with SARS-CoV-2 in their eyes could infect others through their tears or eye secretions.

"The virus was detected in tears and conjunctival swab samples from individuals with COVID-19," says Duh. "If someone rubs their eyes and then touches another person or touches a surface, that type of transmission mechanism could occur."

"It again highlights how contagious the coronavirus is and how secretive it can be in its spread," he says.

If it turns out that the coronavirus can infect the eyes, the virus could persist there as a source of contagion, Duh says. "Eyes and tears could serve as a source of infection for others longer." He observed a case of a COVID-infected woman with conjunctivitis who still had detectable virus in her eyes 3 weeks after her symptoms began.

Conjunctivitis, commonly called pinkeye, could be a symptom of COVID-19, says Sen, who is also an ophthalmologist. It recommends that people have the COVID-19 test if they have this condition, which is characterized by redness, itching, tearing, discharge, and a gritty feeling in the eye.

Fair, the virologist, was released from the hospital to recover at home and continued to ask for eye protection. "People like to call people like me terrorists, things like that, but the reality is that we are just trying to keep them safe," he told NBC News.

The CDC has not issued such advice. In an email, the agency says, "It does not have specific recommendations for the public regarding eye protection. However, in healthcare settings, the CDC recommends eye protection for healthcare workers to avoid transmission through of drops. "

Sen agrees. "For the general public, I don't think we have enough data to suggest that they should be covering their eyes in any way," she says.

When you go to the grocery store, you don't wear eye protection. "I only wear glasses when I see ophthalmology patients up close, basically because I am 4 or 5 inches away from them."

But more complete protection – a mask, gloves, and even eye protection, like goggles – could help those who care for a COVID-19 patient at home, Manche says. "If you are caring for someone, that is a much higher risk because they are eliminating the viral load. You decrease the possibility of transmission."

To the public, Sen emphasizes the continued importance of hand hygiene. "With great caution, I would continue to encourage hand washing and not touching the eye for many reasons, not just COVID. It can transmit simple infections to your eye. We have other viruses and bacteria circulating in the environment and in our bodies elsewhere. , so that we can easily bring them to the eyes. "

Switching from contact lenses to glasses could help reduce eye contact, she says. Glasses can also be a "mechanical barrier" to keep your hands away.

The glasses could block a few drops if someone close to them sneezes or coughs, Manche says, although the glasses "are not sealed around the edges. They are not like true medical glasses that will prevent the virus."

Duh agrees that health workers should wear eye protection, but says the public does not need to start wearing glasses, masks, or other eye protection. "I still believe that the main mode of transmission is through the nostrils and the respiratory system," he says.

It is unclear if eye protection is guaranteed for airline passengers, says Manche. "It probably wouldn't hurt, but I think the most important thing would be to take precautions: wear a face mask, wash your hands, clean the seats and trays in front of you, and don't touch things and touch your face and eyes."

