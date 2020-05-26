Can you catch COVID-19 through your eyes?





"The virus has been detected in tears and conjunctival swab samples from individuals with COVID-19," says Duh. "If someone rubs their eyes and then touches another person or touches a surface, that type of transmission mechanism could occur."

"It again highlights how contagious the coronavirus is and how secretive it can be in its spread," he says.

If it turns out that the coronavirus can infect the eyes, the virus could persist there as a source of contagion, Duh says. "Eyes and tears could serve as a source of infection for others longer." He observed a case of a COVID-infected woman with conjunctivitis who still had detectable virus in her eyes 3 weeks after her symptoms began.

Conjunctivitis, commonly called pinkeye, could be a symptom of COVID-19, says Sen, who is also an ophthalmologist. It recommends that people have the COVID-19 test if they have this condition, which is characterized by redness, itching, tearing, discharge, and a gritty feeling in the eye.

Fair, the virologist, was released from the hospital to recover at home and continued to ask for eye protection. "People like to call people like me, terrorists, things like that, but the reality is that we are just trying to keep them safe," he told NBC News.

The CDC has not issued such advice. In an email, the agency says, "It has no specific recommendations for the public regarding eye protection. However, in healthcare settings, the CDC recommends eye protection for healthcare workers to prevent transmission via drops. "

Sen agrees. "For the general public, I don't think we have enough data to suggest that they should be covering their eyes in any way," he says.

When you go to the grocery store, you don't wear eye protection. "I only wear protective glasses when I see ophthalmology patients up close, basically because I am 4 or 5 inches from them."

But more complete protection – a mask, gloves, and even eye protection, like goggles – could help those who care for a COVID-19 patient at home, Manche says. "If you are caring for someone, that is a much higher risk because they are removing the viral load." You decrease the possibility of transmission.

.



