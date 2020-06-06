Can you get coronavirus from a pool?

Parts of America are already baking, even though summer doesn't officially come for another two weeks.

So, with the heat on, everyone wants to know: Can you catch the coronavirus in the pool?

Well, the answer is a little murky, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of now, there is no evidence that the coronavirus is spreading through the pool water, and you are even safer if anything outside because outdoor pools have less of a risk than indoor ones.

And if the water is chlorinated, even better.

"Coronavirus does not survive in chlorinated water," Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert in Maryland, told Health.com.

Still, Adalja warned that the coronavirus travels in air droplets.

"There may be overcrowded conditions and common touch surfaces (such as cover and locker room) that may provide an opportunity for the virus to spread," Adalja told the website.

Many public pools want swimmers to come in their suits to cut down on dressing time.

Dr. David Cutler, who practices in California, recommended that swimmers have the hand sanitizer on hand.

"When you're in the pool, always wash your hands after touching any surface, such as the door knob or shower handle, and especially before you touch your face," Cutler told Health.com.