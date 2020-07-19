Canada denies Toronto Blue Jays' request to play at home due to pandemic

The Canadian government determined that "the cross-border travel required for the MLB regular season game would not adequately protect the health and safety of Canadians," according to a statement by Marco E. L. Mendicino, the country's immigration minister. The Blue Jays should also play in places where the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains high, Mendicino said.
"Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices the Canadians have made," said Mendicino. "We understand that professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to make decisions at the border following the advice of our health experts to protect the health and safety of all Canadians."
Under the Canadian Quarantine Act, anyone entering Canada from the United States is subject to a strict 14-day quarantine. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited in the city of Toronto.
While the Blue Jays' first choice for playing home games in Toronto is now a failure, the team is considering using its Triple A home in Buffalo, New York, or its Spring Training base in Dunedin, Florida.
A spokesperson for the team told CNN that the team prefers the Buffalo location due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Florida.
"The safety of the broader community, our fans, and the team remained the priority of everyone involved," said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of Blue Jays.
"Although our team will not be playing home games at the Rogers Center this summer, our players will be out on the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. We cannot wait until the day comes when we can play in in front of our fans again on Canadian soil, "Shapiro said.
The Blue Jays are slated for exhibition games July 21-22 in Boston against the Red Sox.
Toronto's first regular season game is slated for July 24 in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays' opening game is scheduled for July 29 against the Washington Nationals.
Major League Baseball is planning a regular 60 game season with a normal playoff format to follow.