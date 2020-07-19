Canada denies Toronto Blue Jays' request to play at home due to pandemic

The Blue Jays initially received a waiver for summer training in Toronto, provided they agreed that all players remain in a "modified cohort quarantine" at the Rogers Center and an adjoining hotel. The Major League Baseball season will begin on July 23.

The Canadian government determined that "the cross-border travel required for the MLB regular season game would not adequately protect the health and safety of Canadians," according to a statement by Marco E. L. Mendicino, the country's immigration minister. The Blue Jays should also play in places where the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains high, Mendicino said.

"Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices the Canadians have made," said Mendicino. "We understand that professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to make decisions at the border following the advice of our health experts to protect the health and safety of all Canadians."

Under the Canadian Quarantine Act, anyone entering Canada from the United States is subject to a strict 14-day quarantine. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited in the city of Toronto.