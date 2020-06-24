Canada open to MLB in Toronto but MLB has not submitted a plan

The Canadian government is open for Major League Baseball to play in Toronto this summer, but the league has not presented the required plan to health authorities, Canadian officials said Tuesday.

A senior federal government official said that if MLB submitted an acceptable restart plan to the government, a waiver letter similar to the one provided to the National Hockey League could be provided.

But the official said the government had not received a proposal from MLB. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday night that it will have a regular 60-game season that begins July 23-24 on empty stadiums. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

But there was no announcement of the calendar.

Ontario Medical Director of Health Dr. David Williams said he had read an MLB proposal but "does not mention anything about travel to Canada at this time."

"If there is any interest in that, we would have to get a proposal from them, to see how they would undertake the uniqueness of bringing the team and other teams here to play and how it would work," Williams said.

Anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must remain in quarantine for 14 days, and the US border. USA And Canada remains closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21.

There was talk that the Blue Jays could play at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but the facility was closed after a player showed symptoms of possible coronavirus, and the virus nullified many clubs' plans to resume training at their facility. Florida due to an increase in cases in the state. Most teams intend to train in their regular-season stadiums, but where Toronto will play remains uncertain.

“The location of the regular season is still a work in progress. That's all we can say right now, "Blue Jays spokesman Richard Griffin said.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's director of public health, said the federal government has spoken to MLB, but that any plan to play in Toronto is based on a mitigation plan that ensures the safety of Canadians.

"Players have to unite and pose no risk to themselves or the surrounding population," said Tam. "Everything has to be checked. There are strict tests and detection and quarantine requirements. Routine testing is part of the mitigation plan. All this must also be evaluated in real time and the local health authorities must feel comfortable. "

Federal and local health authorities in Canada have approved a plan for the NHL to play in Toronto, Edmonton, Alberta or Vancouver, British Columbia, but the plan does not involve round-trip travel between the United States and Canada. That decision last week comes as the NHL enters the advanced stages of selecting its core cities, likely two, from a list of seven in the United States and three in Canada.