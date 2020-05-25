Canada prepares for human trial of coronavirus vaccine





Canada will begin clinical trials for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine. The country joins the growing effort worldwide to accelerate production of a tool that could prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but policy is expected to delay progress. Researchers from the Canadian Halifax Vaccine Center at Dalhousie University will work in clinical trials with Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The team will recruit "very healthy individuals" between the ages of 18 and 55 to test the possible COVID-19 vaccine, VICE reported. Participants must also be free of antibodies to the coronavirus or must still recover from infection. Vaccine trials commonly start with 10 to 100 people and extend participants to 10,000 to demonstrate their safety and efficacy. The Halifax team is currently in phase one. The researchers will monitor participants for weeks to see the effects of the vaccine on their condition and immunity. "There is a great rush to get something out," said Jeff Kwong, acting director of the University of Toronto's Center for Vaccine-preventable Diseases. . "Finding a vaccine that works is necessary, but that's really the first step." In recent weeks, scientists have reported 169 potential vaccines or candidates from around the world. However, only 12 vaccines are in clinical trials, including that of Canada.

The country has also opened four additional laboratories, including Laval University and the University of Saskatchewan, to explore other possible vaccines for COVID-19. Kwong said a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of the year or by 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccine and policy Despite the great effort and collaboration between researchers and countries, the development of a vaccine for the disease is expected to face challenges. Some populations may not have immediate access to the vaccine due to political interference. In the 1976 swine flu outbreak, the United States provided a vaccine to its entire population before vaccine manufacturers received approval to distribute their products to Canada, CBC News reported. Experts fear the same problem will occur amid the COVID-19 pandemic. France has already seen how politics could play an important role in vaccine availability. A local company announced last week that it would give the USA. USA The largest order due to your investment. "The US government is entitled to the largest pre-order because it has invested in taking [financial] risk," Paul Hudson, CEO of France-based pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, told Bloomberg News. The French government condemned the company's comments, saying it would be "unacceptable" to prioritize the United States. Hudson later apologized and said that all regions should have access to any COVID-19 vaccine. "Hopefully, if Canada finds a vaccine, it won't nationalize our supply," Kwong told VICE. "We will share with countries that need it, and the more vaccines that are produced, the greater the probability that we can share this common good."




