Canadian detainees face espionage charges against Chinese government

Two Canadian detainees in China were accused of spying on Friday, in what officials say is an attempt to pressure Canada to drop the charges against a senior Huawei executive under house arrest in Vancouver.

One of the Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig, was charged with suspected espionage of state secrets and intelligence, while the other Canadian citizen, Michael Spavor, was charged with suspicion of spying on a foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets.

"We are using a wide range of public and private pressure to ensure that everything possible is done to bring these Michaels home," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau also said he was "very disappointed" by the Chinese rulings, saying it was a clear attempt to pressure Canadian authorities to release Meng Wanzhou, who was placed under house arrest in December 2018.

Meng is the daughter of the founder of Huawei, the second largest smartphone provider in the world, and is seen as a threat by the United States and allied nations when it comes to the development of 5G and how China can use technology for the espionage. practice worldwide.

The United States accused Meng of fraud and sought to break US sanctions against trade with Iran. She was arrested at the Vancouver airport when she was reportedly preparing to leave the country. Meng has been under house arrest since he released the $ 10 million Canadian bond, roughly $ 7.4 million US dollars.

"The Chinese authorities have directly linked the case of the two Michaels to the legal proceedings against Ms. Meng, which is extremely disappointing," Trudeau said on Friday. "These Canadian citizens are being held for no reason other than that the Chinese government is disappointed with the independent procedures of the Canadian judiciary."

Both Kovrig and Spavor have been detained for 18 months and were detained shortly after Meng's arrest in 2018.

Meng's arrest has further strained relations between the United States and China, again amplified after a Canadian judge ruled last month that Meng's extradition case could go to the next stages.

"The facts are clear and the evidence is solid and sufficient," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Zhao also said that each man was accused of "collecting secret state secrets from foreign forces with particularly serious consequences."

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been highly critical of Huawei's involvement in China in Europe.

During a conference on Friday at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, Pompeo said: "Everyone in this room knows that the Chinese Communist Party's strong arms nations do business with Huawei, an arm of the CCP surveillance state."

"The choice is not between the United States; it is between freedom and tyranny," added Pompeo.

The United States and Australia have banned all Huawei products, declaring that they are part of a Chinese military plot to collect information. The United States has encouraged its allies in Europe and Canada to do the same.

Pompeo could not immediately be reached for comment on the charges against Kovrig and Spavor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.