Canadian man spits out Asian woman in racist attack

A former basketball manager at the University of Calgary was arrested after being caught on video spitting on an Asian woman and calling her a racist insult, according to reports.

Justin Williams was charged with assault after the disturbing video was posted on Instagram, showing him walking past 27-year-old Jessica Lau in a local park on Saturday and spitting it out in an unprovoked attack, and then spoke the insult as I was pedaling.

The scene was captured by Braeden Riehl, Lau's boyfriend, who was filming her while filming on a skateboard when it happened, according to meaww.com.

"Whoa, what the hell?" You hear Riehl say.

Lau then turned to social media to locate the racist culprit.

"Please share and help find this racist package," Lau said in the post. "His saliva landed on my face and legs, not to mention his racial slurs."

And Williams was not done yet, according to police.

"During the incident, the offender, although unprovoked, allegedly spat on at least three separate people and used racial slurs," Calgary police said in a statement, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

"A witness confronted the offender, who then threatened him with a weapon."

WARNING: graphic language

After Calgary school, the knuckle of riding a bike was discovered posted a conviction of the attack on Twitter, saying Williams had been fired from the university earlier this year due to his inappropriate comment on social media.

"We strongly condemn the actions in this video and join the community in extending our support to victims Jessica and her boyfriend," the school wrote.

"Justin Williams has not been a UCalgary employee since February and our staff reported his previous comments on social media (Calgary Police Service)."