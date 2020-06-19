Canadian plastic surgeon accused of filming patients without their consent

A Canadian plastic surgeon is reportedly accused of filming thousands of exposed patients at his Toronto clinic without his consent.

Dr. Martin Jugenburg, 45, who calls himself "Dr. 6ix," allegedly filmed patients in his two-story clinic at Toronto's Royal York Hotel and posted some of the images online, The National Post reported. , citing a disciplinary panel.

The panel accuses Jugenburg of, among other things, allowing a film crew to film breast augmentation surgery, against the patient's wishes.

"What this case is about is Dr. Jugenburg's repeated violations of his patients 'privacy, his repeated violations of his patients' confidentiality," Carolyn Silver, an attorney representing the regulator, told the panel. "And these violations by Dr. Jugenburg involved not only his own patients, but many other patients who were seen in his office in downtown Toronto by other doctors who he allowed to use his office space."

Jugenburg's lawyer told the panel Wednesday that his clinic admitted to professional misconduct, but denied other allegations against him.

He said he would never have allowed a television film crew to film surgery if he had known that the patient did not consent.

"I understood that she consented to the crew participating in the surgery, but only to film," Jugenburg told The Toronto Sun. "There was no written consent and, in retrospect, it's something I should have done."

The charges against Jugenburg say 24 cameras were installed throughout the clinic in early 2017. A document from the disciplinary panels says two signs, one in the lobby and one in the operating room, notified the patients of the cameras, although one was not visible.

“There were no signs to notify patients that they were being recorded during their patient encounters, consultations and / or procedures. [Jugenburg] also did not tell patients that these recordings were accessible to him on his phone ”through an app, he said.

Recordings obtained by the regulator, "breasts, buttocks and genitals" of exposed patients, according to the document.

Jugenburg sent an email to his patients in 2018, explaining that the cameras were for "security purposes" and apologized for not making them visible, The National Post reported.

The regulator ordered Jugenburg last year to remove all cameras from areas where patients would be exposed.

The Jugenburg hearing is scheduled to last until July.