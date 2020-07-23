Cancel culture: 2020 has been an exceptional year for Hollywood's apologies

Cannon apologized for the comments he made while receiving controversial hip-hop character Professor Griff, who was briefly expelled from the rap group Public Enemy for anti-Semitic comments in 1989.

Cannon also said he had begun a dialogue with rabbis and other Jewish leaders to better educate himself.

But professional repercussions Following.

While Fox announced that Cannon would continue his performance as a presenter for "The Masked Singer," his planned daytime talk show was delayed until 2021, according to a statement from Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury.

Cannon is only the last apology broadcast in 2020.

Some others include:

Wendy Williams: The reigning queen of sizzling daytime gossip also, apparently, holds the title of this year's mea culpa award. She has issued recent apologies for appearing to mock those with cleft lips and palate as she comments on actor Joaquin Phoenix's lip, as well as apparently homophobic comments regarding men wishing to celebrate "Galentine's Day."

Vanessa Hudgens: In March, Hudgens said he regretted saying that it was "inevitable" that people die of coronavirus and criticized the measures of staying home during an Instagram Live. She said that "his words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation in which our country and the world are at the moment."

Hannah Brown: A rap song got the star of "Bachelorette" in hot water. He had to apologize for using the N word while trying to rap the lyrics of DaBaby's "Rockstar" on his Instagram Live. The whole situation reemerged the debate over whether it is ever appropriate for whites to use that word. Here's a hint: it isn't.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon: You could also group them together as they share the same name, are nightly hosts, and both Fallon and Kimmel apologized this year for performing on Blackface. in the past.

Alison Roman: The then New York Times food columnist apologized to fellow cooking and lifestyle experts Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo after their comments about the couple during an interview led to a backlash on social media and allegations that I was being racist towards Asian women.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute: The couple lost their job on Bravo's reality show "Vanderpump Rules" after Faith Stowers, who had appeared on the show multiple times, accused them of being racist towards her in the past. (They are white and Stowers is black). Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired after racist tweets from them resurfaced. Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni issued apology statements.

The list goes on, but you understand the picture.

Almost every month since the glorious year 2020 began, famous people have had to apologize. Canceling culture is real, and people quickly learn that what they say and do can negatively affect their livelihoods, let alone drag them onto social media.

Of course, the higher the profile, the greater the drop potential.

I won't blame everything on social media, but I will say that the medium has contributed to the idea that everyone wants / needs to hear their thoughts and opinions and navigating that terrain can be tricky, especially for those who depend on the goodwill of their followers. to keep his lucrative concerts and endorsements.

Even non-celebrities have found their lives seriously affected once social media sees their actions (looking at all the people recently captured on video as racist).

Apologies only go so far when the Internet lasts forever.

For your weekend

Two things to look at:

Netflix has quickly become the destination for some of the best reality content related to love and true crime.

No, I'm not talking about the "Tiger King" yet.

Right now, the streaming giant offers things like my current obsession, "Indian Matchmaking," as well as the remake of "Unsolved Mysteries."

There are now two new binge shows.

Brian Lowry gives us his review of "Love on the Spectrum" and "Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia".

The first takes us into the world of people on the autism spectrum in search of love and life partners, while the second focuses on "the golden age of the mafia."

I love, I love, I love mob movies like "Goodfellas" (listen to my essay on that here on the "Lisa, Sandra and Kristen Go to the Movies" podcast) so count on me!

One thing to hear:

What do you do when a major star publicly admits having a relationship with you while she was still married to her superstar husband? If you are the singer August Alsina, you drop a single about it.

"Entanglement" introduces rapper Rick Ross and defines that term in his lyrics as "It's when you're tangled up in the sheets."

Of course, Alsina was "the other man" in the marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, something the couple admitted in a recent episode of their "Red Table Talk" series on Facebook.

Whether or not you agree with Alsina, who is potentially taking advantage of what has been one of the most talked about celebrity stories of the year, you have to admit that the song is kind of a bop.

One thing to talk about:

Ready to feel old? "Clueless" turned 25 last Sunday.

That's right, Cher and her friends first hit the screen on July 19, 1995, and many have been obsessed with the movie ever since (raise your hand).

But does that make us old? LIKE!!!

Something to enjoy

Speaking of time, hold on to your panties for this one.

Michael Schoeffling, who played the dreamer Jake Ryan in the now iconic 1984 film "Sixteen Candles", turns 60 this year.

Yes, you read it correctly.