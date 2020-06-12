Cancel culture goes crazy, reclaiming classics, cartoons, and the confederation

All right, this time they've gone too far.

As part of a general reevaluation of all things, be they police-friendly or annoying to the black community, the ultimate goal is "Paw Patrol".

So is. No less authoritative than the New York Times informs us that the Nick Jr. cartoon, with a squad of canines running around helping other creatures, is too positive for the cops.

After the show tweeted an appeal for black voices to be heard, commentators began to growl: "Defund the paw patrol." "Euthanize the Police Dog". "All dogs go to heaven except traitors from the class on the Paw Patrol."

NERVOUS REPUBLIC FIGHTS OVER VOLATILE POLICE REFORM POLICIES

If this sounds like all barking and no biting, guess again. The culture of cancellation is roaring across the United States and claiming new victims, while sparking a quest for the defeated soul.

The trigger appeared to be HBO Max's decision to archive "Gone With the Wind," the classic 1939 film set in part on a plantation in Atlanta during and after the Civil War. Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh were suddenly enemies of the state. The network said the film was unacceptable because of "racist depictions" that "were wrong then and wrong today."

Instead, the Washington Post says, the film will return and be packaged with an African-American scholar who will presumably denounce its dire elements.

Sorry, but this is ridiculous. The eight-decade-old film is what it is. Now are we going to throw away every book, work and song from the past because it no longer meets the 2020 awakening standards? The debate has been going on since Mark Twain's "Huckleberry Finn", but has now taken on a new urgency.

Similarly, Paramount has canceled "Cops" once a Fox show, after 32 seasons, and A&E is releasing "Live P.D." Sometimes TV shows outlive their time, but I'm pretty sure they'd stay on the air if it weren't for the national uproar over the murder of George Floyd.

As a wag tweeted, is it the next "Andy Griffith Show"? Wasn't he and Don Knotts a completely white sheriff's office?

And surely this violent reaction is out of control when Lego has to stop marketing the sets of "Lego City Police Station" and "Police Highway Arrest".

The decades-long battle for Confederate symbols is also mounting. NASCAR, which has only one full-time black driver, has just banned Confederate flags from its events. The Marines have prohibited their troops from displaying the flag. However, with public figures from David Petraeus to Nancy Pelosi calling for the names of 10 military bases named for the Confederate generals to be changed, President Trump says he won't even consider it.

And protesters are taking matters into their own hands. In Richmond, protesters forcibly removed a statue of the confederation president Jefferson Davis. In Portsmouth, Virginia, protesters attacked a Confederate monument with spray paint and bolt cutters, while local officials and police watched.

I have long heard the arguments that these statues, monuments, and street names are simply a matter of southern pride and heritage. But the fact is, they honor traitors who rebelled against the United States and fought to preserve an economic system rooted in slavery. That is an increasingly difficult case to sustain.

And yet the lines can get blurry: should we remove George Washington and Thomas Jefferson from our currency because they were slaves? (Just in case, the Christopher Columbus statues were also knocked down in Richmond and other cities.)

But if this growing wave of national introspection has claimed absurd and worthy victims, it has also sparked some responsibilities and apologies.

Adam Rapoport, editor of Conde Nast's Bon Appetite, resigned after the appearance of an old photo showing him dressed as a stereotypical Puerto Rican. He said he wanted to "reflect on the work I have to do as a human being and allow Bon Appetit to get to a better place."

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

And Anna Wintour, a long-time editor at Vogue, told employees that she is entirely responsible for the "mistakes" in publishing stories and images that have been "hurtful and intolerant," as reported by the New York Post:

“I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy for what many of you are going through: sadness, pain and anger as well. I want to say this especially to the black members of our team … I also know that the pain, violence and injustice we see and talk about have been around for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something about it is overdue. ”

Maybe it was a preventive move. The verdict of the cancellation culture may be so fast that New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet and Philadelphia Inquirer editor Stan Wischnowski were ousted by minor movements that affected their liberal newsrooms.

But if everyone from journalists to artists to cartoon characters can be thrown out simply because one group or another is offended, any sense of justice will disappear in the wind.