Canceling culture is about power: who has it and who wants to be heard

The loudest critics of the cancellation culture tend to frame it as a kind of inquisition, like a campaign to nullify someone or something that someone doesn't like, often for petty reasons. But these condemnations distort the issue at the center of the debate: power: who is used to having it, who is trying to be heard.

In 2019, the conversation was channeled through comedians Dave Chappelle and Shane Gillis, who had landed in Aguas Calientes for offensive material. In her Netflix special "Sticks and Stones," Chappelle jokes about Michael Jackson's accusers, before turning his attention to transgender people. The resurfaced material showed Gillis using racist language.

Chappelle faced a backlash, and Gillis was fired from "Saturday Night Live" shortly after the announcement of her hiring. However, much of the talk of canceling culture at the time missed the fact that neither was, well, canceled, despite claims to the contrary. Power is still on his side: Chappelle released a very well-received YouTube special, "8:46", in June, and Gillis has been on his feet since he was fired. In other words, they both still have a platform.