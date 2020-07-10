Canceling culture is about power: who has it and who wants to be heard

Unfortunately, it is here again.
The loudest critics of the cancellation culture tend to frame it as a kind of inquisition, like a campaign to nullify someone or something that someone doesn't like, often for petty reasons. But these condemnations distort the issue at the center of the debate: power: who is used to having it, who is trying to be heard.
In 2019, the conversation was channeled through comedians Dave Chappelle and Shane Gillis, who had landed in Aguas Calientes for offensive material. In her Netflix special "Sticks and Stones," Chappelle jokes about Michael Jackson's accusers, before turning his attention to transgender people. The resurfaced material showed Gillis using racist language.
Chappelle faced a backlash, and Gillis was fired from "Saturday Night Live" shortly after the announcement of her hiring. However, much of the talk of canceling culture at the time missed the fact that neither was, well, canceled, despite claims to the contrary. Power is still on his side: Chappelle released a very well-received YouTube special, "8:46", in June, and Gillis has been on his feet since he was fired. In other words, they both still have a platform.
Also lost: how criticism worked as a corrective. It was in defense of groups that have long been expelled from American society.
Fast-forward to 2020 for another example of how claims to cancel culture often warp reality.
"One of the political weapons (on the left) is 'canceling the culture': expelling people from their jobs, embarrassing dissenters and demanding full submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely foreign to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America, "President Donald Trump said in a speech on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.
That is a rich statement. Before Trump won the 2016 presidential election, that is, before assuming the highest office in the country, he was an acolyte of the culture of cancellation. Only since entering the White House did he become one of his biggest critics.
"Trump has long criticized & # 39; political correctness & # 39;. But he has also tried for years to punish or banish people and entities for what he considers objectionable words and actions," writes my CNN colleague Daniel Dale in a article detailing some of Trump's cancellation attempts. "Trump has explicitly advocated for cancellations, boycotts, and layoffs on numerous occasions, often simply because he doesn't like something his target has said."
This does not suggest that there are no cases of excessive vigilance by those on the left.
Rather, it is to appeal to a sense of proportion: some are articulating just anger; others, like the president, simply fear a little responsibility.