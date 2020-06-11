Cancellation of Ivanka Trump's speech won't cost Wichita state president his job: report

The president of Wichita State University in Kansas will apparently remain on the job despite the donor shock that followed the school's recent cancellation of a planned start speech by Ivanka Trump.

The decision to retain President Jay Golden came after a four-hour closed-door meeting on Wednesday between the Kansas Board of Regents, which did not specifically address Golden's later employment status, Wichita Eagle reported.

But student body president Rija Khan confirmed in a video message to his peers that Golden would remain as president. Khan's comments came after she spoke to Golden and President-President Blake Flanders, according to the report.

IVANKA TRUMP RIPS & # 39; CANCEL CULTURE & # 39; AFTER HE LEFT AS A SPEAKER

However, donors, including Koch Industries, Pizza Hut founder Dan Carney and others, were "very upset and quite expressive in their decisions to deny any further support" for the school, Steve Clark, former regent and former president of the Wichita State University Foundation, wrote to regents on Monday, according to the newspaper.

Koch, for example, had contributed or pledged about $ 15 million to the school in the past seven years, according to the report.

The 38-year-old Trump, daughter of President Trump and special adviser to the President, had recorded her video speech for graduates of the Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, popularly known as WSU Tech.

But shortly before the speech was delivered last weekend, Golden canceled it, yielding to a student petition that claimed Trump was considered a divisive figure on campus.

Critical students opposed Trump being the keynote speaker amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis because his father had voiced his opposition to the protests, according to the report.

Ivanka Trump reacted by posting her speech publicly on her Twitter account and criticizing the change in plans as another example of the "cancel culture" efforts that have often prevented conservatives from delivering speeches at the nation's colleges and universities.

"Our nation's campuses should be bastions of freedom of expression," Trump wrote in his June 5 post. "Canceling culture and discriminating views are antithetical to academia."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously represented the Wichita area as a congressman, also lashed out at the school's decision.

Pompeo called the cancellation of the speech "shameful" and claimed that the Wichita state lost the opportunity to draw national attention, Eagle reported.

Several members of the search committee who had selected Golden for his position also objected to Golden's decision. These critics, which included some prominent donors to the school, called for Golden to resign after just six months on the job, Eagle reported.

The regents finally decided to hold the meeting behind closed doors, according to the report.