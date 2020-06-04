Cancelled Avengers Game Footage Surfaces a Decade After THQ’s Failure

Just as superhero video games have become more popular and successful in recent years, new images from an unfinished video Avengers The title has appeared online after almost a decade. Marvel's main team of superheroes has drawn more attention thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie franchise, which has brought huge profits, prompting game developers to try to ride that new wave of fandom with a series of superhero titles, many of which unfortunately have never been fulfilled.

That includes an unpublished Avengers THQ Australia game, which was being developed for Xbox 360 to coincide with the premiere of the first Avengers movie in 2012. However, due to a number of different circumstances, the game was archived before it could pass the early stages of test building, leaving many wondering what it might have been if it had been ended. The situation is no different from that of a similar unpublished Reckless title that was being developed for PlayStation 2. Like that unfortunate project, the images for this possible Avengers The title would eventually be discovered for the world to see years after the fact.

Unfinished video game hunter PtoPOnline posted a video of this never seen before Avengers I played on YouTube a couple of days ago, about eight years after it was originally supposed to be released. The raw images present a multitude of different Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor battling shape-shifting alien invaders known as Skrulls in a variety of different settings, utilizing their various skills and tools in one perspective. first person. Watch the full video below:

Recently, Marvel has seen a small revival in the gaming world, with the critically acclaimed Insomniac Spiderman title for the PS4 becoming the best-selling superhero game in the history of the United States, and a new Avengers The game (which is gaining popularity for featuring a disabled superhuman character) will launch this September courtesy of Square Enix. Even the mentioned Reckless He could finally be getting interactive treatment in the near future, with rumors spreading in recent weeks of a fearless Man-based PS5 title.

With all of this in mind, it is interesting to finally take a look at what THQ is unfinished. Avengers The title was going to be. Some observers have noted a similarity between the first-person gameplay of the raw footage and Supervision, Another first-person game that features a colorful cast of superheroes similar to Marvel's pantheon of do-gooders. Blizzard's online multiplayer FPS has been highly successful using the THQ formula type Avengers It seems like the game is being used, making one wonder how well it could have been received if it had been. As it stands now, all fans can do is watch the game video Avengers game that was not going to be and imagine playing it for themselves, at least until Marvel avengers It comes out later this year.

Source: PtoPOnline

